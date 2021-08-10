South Africa is a unique country for its diversity and this is evident as social media users share their worst experiences while travelling in taxis

@CarolineRathabe asked her followers to share their worst ever experiences as taxi passengers and the reactions will leave you thinking twice about using public transport

Some people say they fought for a seat and some for change but it’s also clear the drivers are often on the wrong side of the law

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans have had their best and worst experiences when using the public transport system, especially taxis or minibuses. One Mzansi lady took to social media to ask her followers to share their own stories. Some people are sharing their accounts while travelling in the old Siyaya to the latest Quantums.

Mzansi taxi passengers are sharing their worst experiences. Image: @CarolineRathabe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mandla1970 said:

“Years ago was in a Siyaya in a seat behind the driver seat, then came two thick madam and a friend, the taxi was full the driver forced me to share the seat with them I refused and got out. The driver slapped me, yooo kgane he did the worst mistake of his life.”

@AviweXundu said:

“It was in the morning, I was on my way to campus, my bag was on top of me. I was in the seat behind the taxi driver. The next thing I felt a hand touching my thighs going up to my Vjay.... haibo I removed the hand. This old man touched me again hard this time.”

@Calvin_Lalela said:

“I paid with R100 from PTA to JHB and the driver stopped at the nearest garage, bought me a cabbage, took his money and gave me the change.”

@Zanele_Mthethwa said:

“I’ve seen this happen, it was in the morning and the lady paid with a R100 note. Driver stopped at the garage and bought her bread & milk, wathi now you have lunch too.”

@BurnaGiirl said:

“I got into an altercation with some guy in the taxi. People are so weird man. So I'm in the taxi there by the taxi rank area, and we're waiting for the White River taxi to get full, and this takes like a good 20 minutes. I'm sitting on the three seater seats.”

@Kaiza10 said:

“I was in a taxi from Khayelitsha to Cape Town. Along the way the driver shouts the money is short with R10. The taxi fare was R11. Wathi driver wonke umntu makathathe back mali yakhe. I was the last one at back so kum yafika sekusele R1. Kwathwa umntu uzophuma nge mali yakhe emnyango.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“True Ubuntu”: Mzansi reacts to a story of a taxi driver helping mom with a sick kid

Checking out other taxi stories, Briefly News reported that it’s another beautiful story of the generosity that is often witnessed in Mzansi.

A taxi driver recently 'dumped' his passengers just to help a mother rushing to get medical help.

According to a post on Facebook, a mother recounted a story of her terribly ill child whom she had to rush to the clinic and later discovered it was closed, however, a generous taxi driver offered a lift to a nearby hospital.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za