A young lady, Hamdia Ahmed, has celebrated her mother as she graduated from university in the United States.

Hamdia said that her mother was running from a civil war in her country when she birthed her 21 years ago.

The lady celebrated her mother as she graduated. Photo source: @hamdia_ahmed

From nothing to being a graduate

The lady said that she spent the first set of her formative years in a refugee camp as her parents worked to make her life better.

According to her, they relocated to the US with nothing. Decades after that horrible experience, the lady became the first graduate in her family.

Read her story below:

When her story was reposted on Instagram by Upworthy, many people had a lot to say as it generated over 1,000 comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

mdefriel said:

"You are amazing! Congratulations. I am so proud of you!"

lexi_raptor90 said:

"THIS is the "American dream."

jumsy60 said:

"And she did it.....against all the odds....Congratulations."

moomiedi said:

"Awesome. Congratulations."

