Mamelodi Sundowns Drop New Puma Kits Inspired by African Fashion and Art

Mamelodi Sundowns and Puma have dropped new home and away kits inspired by African art and fashion

The reigning DStv Premiership champions, Sundowns, debuted the new Puma kits for the 2021/22 season on Monday

The Tshwane giants are scheduled to face Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 on Sunday and are expected to officially don their new kits

Ahead of their MTN8 clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, Mamelodi Sundowns unveiled new home and away shirts. Through their technical sponsors, Puma, the Brazilians’ kit is inspired by African art and fashion.

According to a statement to Briefly News, the new home and away kits come in yellow, green and blue and each shirt features a unique traditional hand-printed treatment.

The reigning DStv Premiership champions will face Amakhosi at Lucas Moripe Stadium and will be donning their brand new outfits as they look to clinch the Wafa Wafa title.

Puma South Africa’s marketing director Brett Bellinger speaks about the new kits

Bellinger says they believe the new designs will ensure the Tshwane giants remain the best on and off the field. He said in a statement:

“Sundowns are known as Bafana Ba style, as they always lead the way in pushing both the football and style culture. We believe the striking new kit will ensure Masandawana remain the envy of many fans and provide a strong statement about Mamelodi Sundowns FC African roots, aspirations and achievements across both South Africa and the continent.

"The playing kit features the latest PUMA tech as seen on the recently launched Manchester City and AC Milan kits and is made from 100% recycled polyester to ensure PUMA’s continued focus on sustainability follows into football kit development.”

Speaking about the club’s ambitions ahead of the new season, Sundowns spokesperson Alex Shakoane emphasised their continental standards: He added:

“We are excited to reveal the newest kit for the 2021/2022 season. This unique football jersey pays homage to the natural greatness that is found across the African continent. Looking at the individual elements on the design, they depict the rivers, deserts and mountain ranges found all the way from the North right through to the South.

“Our supporters can expect to wear a trendy jersey that stands out amongst the crowd and is a proud statement of African excellence. The launch of this unique shirt marks the 5th year anniversary of Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League victory; it represents the clubs ambitions to become the best Football Club on the continent and share our African artistry with the world.”

The post reads:

@Thami Gibson said:

“Nice one... Yellow is the colour.”

@Vigorous said:

“We are the all-mighty Mamelodi Sundowns.”

@Isaac_Mafatle said:

“I still think the star should have been green. Now it's only visible up close because of our colours.”

@Phetogo15 said:

“Your away jersey is beautiful!”

