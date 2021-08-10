One South African prankster got a taste of his own medicine after playing a prank on unsuspecting shoppers inside a store

The funny guy tries to trick a number of shoppers using a bucket which he puts on their heads, but one woman didn’t like it and she immediately retaliated

Mzansi is now reacting to the clip and many people say not everyone has time for jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One guy who goes around pranking people had one woman seriously pissed off. The guy has shared a funny video on Instagram where he pounces on unsuspecting shoppers.

@Dylan_Waneneberg is using a bucket and puts it on the head. The joke starts well and some people understanding it’s all in the name of fun. However, the woman who was caught unaware as she was looking to select the right product in the shop had a sense of humour failure.

She removed the bucket from her head and hit the prankster with it. Briefly News looks at the post and comments. He captioned the post:

“Bucket hat prank part 1. Had to go give this one a go after you guys requested it! Comment down below what you want me to do next! #pranks #jokes #comedy #funny #booosting”

South Africans are laughing at a video of a man pranking people. Image: @Dylan_Wannenberg/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Tristan_Coetzee said:

“How she throw it like that.”

@benjik9 said:

“Hai suka man nonsense... hahaha.”

@Aiden Roux said:

“No time for games hahaha.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Kenon_Basson said:

“Sorry aunty.”

@ShakirGaliem said:

“Absolute gold.”

@EnricoBotha6 said:

“Lmao.”

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

Checking out prank stories, Briefly News reported that old people are an endless source of heartwarming laughter.

An old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who just tied the knot. Not long thereafter, the old man approaches them and starts shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za