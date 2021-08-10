Busiswa Slams Burning of Looted Groceries, Fans React: "Kunzima eMzansi"

Busiswa took to social media recently to slam the burning of looted groceries while the country is battling with poverty

The musician and reality TV star reacted to snaps of cops who were burning food that they recovered from the homes of looters

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post suggesting that the groceries should have been donated to orphanages

Busiswa took to social media recently to share her thoughts on snaps of police burning looted goods they recovered from the homes of looters.

The musician was reacting to a post by a social media user who suggested that government should have at least donated the groceries to orphanages or old age homes. Some South African residents took part in the recent violent protest that were allegedly sparked by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

Police have been going around townships collecting all the goods and groceries that were stolen during the unrest. Busiswa took to Twitter and reacted to the tweep:

"May history never forget."

Other tweeps shared mixed reactions to Busiswa's opinion on the matter. Check out some of their comments below:

@Dumisan58782114 said:

"We need to get it into our thick stubborn skulls that ANC government HATES black people!!!!!!"

@PediNostra wrote:

"Kunzima eMzansi (it's hard in Mzansi)."

@Manelis15260228 commented:

"Stolen for orphans come on! That's a curse for officials."

