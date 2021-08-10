Rasta Paints Portrait of Olympian Tatjana Schoenmaker, SA Has Mixed Reactions

Rasta The Artist has stirred up reactions from social media users after painting Olympian Tatjana Schoenmaker

Rasta the Artist has caused a stir on social media after painting Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker. As usual, it seems South Africans are not sure the artwork accurately depicts the local celeb.

Rasta the Artist has painted a portrait of Olympian Tatjana Schoenmaker. Images: Rasta The Artist/Twitter

Check out some of the comments below:

Chi Boy said:

"Rasta needs a Sjambok nje he will stop drawing his nonsense..."

Titus Titus said:

"Rasta can make people laugh, which is good to our health. Kahle kahle where are the so-called professional artists? I only hear of Rasta."

Ranther Clement Mokwetli said:

"I think Rasta is good when painting white people. This one he nailed it."

Xolani Nokwe said:

"Admin do you have relations with Rasta? His drawings are k#k."

Lizo Mofokeng said:

"This one should be deported."

Zoelic Vendela said:

"Are they wearing artificial teeth "False teeth???"

"This can’t be Shona": Mzansi reacts to Rasta's attempt at Shona Ferguson

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Rasta the Artist has painted another picture honouring a late celebrity. He has chosen Shona Ferguson as his subject.

However, as usual, South Africans are not convinced that Rasta is painting the same person they are thinking of.

Briefly News shared a post on Facebook of Rasta painting Shona in the wake of his funeral.

The post received hundreds of comments and thousands of reactions.

Criselda Kananda:

"But who is this Rasta? This can’t be Shona, kanti what’s wrong with your eyesight??? Ayi ngeke."

Peter Ash:

"Rasta should stick to drawing mountains and flowerssince he got a new weed supplier we as a nation has been suffering because of him."

Yolanda Yolly Golele:

"That's not Shona Ferguson... Rasta pls stop humiliating the deceased and his family the embarrassment with your so-called drawings, they are still grieving their loved one."

Songezo Tita:

"Be careful of Rasta, he can separate a family into two fractions, others claiming a portrait and others kicking with all four in denial.

Be careful he can separate families."

Lisa Mevane:

"Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. We need a Rasta to remind us that perfection is flawed. He is living his best artistic life and that’s enough."

Source: Briefly.co.za