Khuli Chana recently spoke on the time he received his first paycheck as a hip hop artist and how it has stuck with him

Speaking on 702 , Khuli made it known that it was the late legend HHP who gave him his first paycheck

Khuli has mad respect for HHP and could never thank him enough for giving him the opportunities that he did

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khuli Chana will never forget where he started and who helped him get to where he is today. It is the people who saw his talent before he was anything who Khuli respects most.

During a recent interview on 702, Khuli spoke of his humble beginnings. Starting out at the bottom, Khuli will never forget his first paycheck as an artist.

Khuli Chana will never forget how HHP gave him his first paycheck and the start he needed to pursue his career as an artist. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

It was the late legend HHP who gave Khuli his first paycheck as an artist, a moment that will forever be something Khuli holds onto. Khuli got R900 and it was the most incredible feeling, as reported by SA Hip Hop Mag.

“The first time I got my first paycheck was from HHP, he gave me R900 and I didn’t even know you could actually make money from hip-hop.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Jabba is someone Khuli will forever respect and look up to, even if he is not physically here any more. Khuli learnt a lot from HHP and could never thank him enough for giving him the start he needed to pursue his career as a hip hop artist.

Khuli Chana’s decided to move on from his old sound

Khuli Chana has admitted that he has detached from his old music. The rapper also shared how he feels about fans who miss "the old Khuli", reported Briefly News.

In an interview with a local publication, the musician opened up about his new single Buyile. He features Stino Le Thwenny, Lady Du and Tyler ICU, who are mostly known for their Amapiano tracks.

On his fans who want the "old Khuli" back, the star said he understands where those views are coming from. The musician said when he recorded Buyile, he felt like the old Khuli because he was just having fun with his music.

Khuli admitted to feeling detached from his old sound. He told The Citizen his debut album "blew my mind" when he listened to it recently. He added that he just loves how everyone has fun when it comes to Amapiano.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za