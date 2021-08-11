Brandon Petersen Feels Blessed to Have Joined a "Big" Club Like Kaizer Chiefs

Brandon Petersen feels absolutely grateful to be playing for the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and is extremely proud

There was interest from other clubs but Petersen was convinced that joining Amakhosi is the right choice

Brandon Petersen says that playing for Kaizer Chiefs is a dream come true and he is grateful to have joined the Soweto club. The opportunity to play for the club was too good for him to let go.

Despite interest from Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu, the Ajax Cape Town Academy graduate was content to wait 10 months to fulfil his Kaizer Chiefs goal and it has paid off.

“As a footballer in South Africa, you want to play for one of the big teams. So, when I received a call from my agent to say that Kaizer Chiefs is interested, it was a great feeling. It was amazing, it was good to know that I would be part of a brand like Kaizer Chiefs," said Petersen.

Kaizer Chiefs have no shortage of first-team goalkeepers, with Petersen competing for a spot alongside Itu Khune, Daniel Akpeyi, and Bruce Bvuma according to The South African.

Peterson's Carling Black Label Cup heroics did no harm to his chances, returning supporters' and new coach Stuart Baxter's faith in him.

Brandon Peterson trends on social media during the Carling Black Label Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Brandon Peterson really made a name for himself at the Carling Black Label Cup and impressed when he was subbed on.

The goalkeeper made a number of saves during the penalty shootout against Orlando Pirates and this made fans believe that he should be given the number one slot.

Petersen, who replaced Itumeleng Khune in the second half, became an overnight hero solely because Chiefs won 4-3 on penalties at Orlando Stadium against their old enemies, Orlando Pirates.

