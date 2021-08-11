A sixth-grade teacher identified as Judy Toesing asked her student in 1997 to invite her to her Harvard graduation and this request was granted

The student named Christin Gilmer graduated from Harvard as a doctor of public health in 2018 and appreciated Toesing for inspiring her

According to Toesing, she has high expectations of all her students and was not surprised that Gilmer achieved the academic feat

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A sixth-grade teacher in Arizona, Judy Toesing, proved to the world that teachers are not just meant to teach but to inspire their students. At the end of the school year in 1997, the teacher wrote a note on a student's report card:

"It has been a joy to have you in class. Keep up the good work! Invite me to your Harvard graduation!"

Judy Toesing inspired her student many years ago. Photo credit: @globalpositivenews

Source: Instagram

It came to pass

21 Years later, which was in 2018, the student, Christin Gilmer, graduated from Harvard as a doctor of public health and invited Toesing to her graduation. According to Gilmer, Toesing was the first person to encourage her in the journey of studying public health.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She wrote a thank-you note on her Facebook page:

"Ms Judy Toensing taught me about current events, global health, and human rights. She was the first person who passionately conveyed the plight of people living with HIV/Aids to me."

The note quickly grabbed the attention of school administrators, who decided to honour Toesing by inviting her to the 2018 Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's convocation, at no cost to her.

Speaking with CNN, Toesing said she wasn't surprised that Gilmer achieved such a feat because she has high expectations of all her students.

In her words:

"I feel honoured that Harvard chose to tell Christin's story, her journey, and that I was a small part of that journey."

Lady becomes a graduate in America and shares stunning images

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady, Hamdia Ahmed, has celebrated her mother as she graduated from university in the United States.

Hamdia said that her mother was running from a civil war in her country when she birthed her 21 years ago. The lady said that she spent the first set of her formative years in a refugee camp as her parents worked to make her life better.

According to her, they relocated to the US with nothing. Decades after that horrible experience, the lady became the first graduate in her family.

Source: Briefly.co.za