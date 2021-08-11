A young man is making waves on social media after a picture of him in an Iron Man suit he made with cardboard goes viral

Netizens who are impressed with the young man's talent had some motivational message for him and wished him well

People online are blown away by his resourcefulness and creativity, leaving all sorts of encouraging advice about how he could put his skills to use in the future

Briefly News has sighted a photo of a young man who has allegedly made the suit of the famous Marvel Studios fictional character, Iron Man using just cardboard.

The picture has made many waves on social media as people appear to be impressed by the talent of this young man.

The picture has the bold boy standing in a similar position as the marvel character with his brown coloured suit.

Many people are impressed by a young man who transformed papers. Image: @Side Show/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Impressed netizens left many comments under the post shared by one Elphas Saizi on LinkedIn.

Briefly News has highlighted a few of the comments below:

@TP commented:

"So would we call him paperboy then?! I kid kid, great job young man. You are on your way to something special."

@Imani Trapp said:

"Excellent point. I mentor youth and connect them to other mentors and programs where they can review ideas and develop them. You can spread the word."

@From Scott Isert:

"My Dad made my brother and me suits of armor from cardboard when we were kids. Cardboard and a little imagination can transport you back in time or propel you into the future!"

@Oskar Abley replied:

"As a male nurse, I dream of a Lycra outfit with a cape and the letter N on my chest. Not really, when working with nurses you realise they are all superheros and I feel privileged to be amongst them."

@Vincent Scott

"That is very creative. I hope to see more of his work with different characters. He's Very talented."

@Milton Davis said;

"Future design engineer."

@Reva Pree commented:

"A budding designer and engineer."

Source: Briefly.co.za