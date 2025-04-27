AKA (Kiernan Forbes) was sorely missed again since his death, after people rediscovered a video of him with his daughter Kairo Forbes

The clip of AKA, reposted on TikTok, showed people how present he was as a father to his child with DJ Zinhle

Online users realised how much AKA loved his daughter Kairo Forbes after seeing the moving video

AKA's bond with Kairo Forbes was obvious in a picture of him with her as a baby. The late rapper was gunned down in Durban, and he was survived by his only daughter.

AKA doted on Kairo Forbes in a video of their days together before his death. Image: kairo.forbes/ / Instagram / Oupa Bopape / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video showing AKA with Kairo Forbes when she was much younger received thousands of likes. Many people commented, reminiscing about AKA and reflecting on his tragic end.

AKA and Kairo bond in old video

In a video shared on TikTok by @maverick_markielala, AKA was holding Kairo on his lap when she was still a baby. In an adorable display of affection, he shared an ice lolly with Kairo. AKA then proudly got her to smack her lips in satisfaction while eating the ice cream just as he did. Watch the sweet moment between AKA and Kairo below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

AKA fondly remembered since his passing

Briefly News reported that Kairo paid homage to her father after he passed away. AKA's daughter took to the stage at an event and performed one of his hit songs. Kairo Forbes' grandmother, Lynn Forbes, explained that Kairo said she wanted to honour her dad with the performance after facing some backlash.

Kairo Forbes; grandmother Lynn Forbes explained that Kairo chose to honour her dad AKA with a performance. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The mother of AKA's child, DJ Zinhle, also paid tribute to him after his death. Zinhle and Kairo delivered a moving performance in memory of AKA.

SA touched by throwback of AKA and Kairo

People reflected on how sad the clip of AKA and his daughter Kairo is since his death. The murder trial of the late rapper is yet to make any progress since five men were arrested and charged in connection with his killing. Read people's comments about AKA and Kairo below:

Busi said:

"This is so sad to watch AKA and Kairo."

Zukiswa Dlamini wrote:

"He really loved his princess 🥺"

kgosigadi _tebogo was moved:

"This was really not fair to Kairo."

Vero🫵🏻 was sad:

"🥺 I haven't healed from this one."

Thato kotoyi added:

"We got robbed here😔🤞"

Tendibar 1998 Tendifree wondered:

"Do people ever heal mara? Oh how my heart breaks for Mrs Forbes."

@Snazzy_Thuli🇿🇦 remarked:

"How we miss him🥺🥺look at little Kairo."

AKA: Kairo Forbes remembers father on heavenly birthday

Briefly News previously reported that the late South African iconic rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes would have turned 37 years old on 28 January. The star was killed in a shooting in Durban in February 2023.

Mzansi's most popular child influencer Kairo Forbes felt nostalgic on her father's heavenly birthday. She took to her Instagram page, which is managed by her Glammy Lynn Forbes, and shared touching throwback snaps of her and AKA.

From the moment she was still in her mother DJ Zinhle's tummy, till the moment he held her when she was born at the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News