AKA Murder Case Postponed, KZN’s NPA Shares Fate of 5 Accused Amid Delay
- AKA’s murder case is yet to reach a conclusion before the Durban Magistrate’s Court despite several arrests
- The late rapper was gunned down in 2023 alongside Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane after performing at a nightclub in Durban
- Five men were arrested in connection with the murder of the All Eyes on Me hitmaker, and the KZN's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shared an update
AKA left many South Africans heartbroken after he died in February 2023. The rapper was with his entourage, which included Tibz, when he was shot.
Since his passing, police made progress in tracking down the men allegedly responsible for AKA's murder. The NPA spokesperson in KZN gave a recent update about AKA's murder case.
AKA's murder case on hold
According to the NPA spokesperson of KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, AKA's court case has been pushed back. The five who were accused of being connected to AKA's murder will stay in police custody until 7 February 2025.
What are the accused in AKA's case charged with?
Five men are suspected of having a hand in AKA's murder. Namely: Siyanda Eddie Myeza (21), Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande (29), Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (30), Lindani Zenzele Ndimande (35) and Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (36). They all face several counts of attempted murder and go for the possession of a firearm and unlawful possession position of ammunition, as well as the conspiracy to commit murder, both AKA and Tibz.
What you need to know about AKA's murder case
- AKA and lost his life after being shot in Durban, and his fans paid tribute to him in mourning.
- The beloved rapper's death inspired conspiracy theories about who was involved in the assassination.
- Five men were eventually arrested in connection to the murder after they were found in Eswatini.
- After months of work, the Eswatini magistrate's court accepted South Africa's extradition application.
AKA murder case: Police commissioner hints at more arrests
Briefly News previously reported that rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' is hopefully a few more arrests away from getting justice. The rapper was gunned down outside a Durban franchise on Floria Road in February 2023.
Speaking to eNCA, the SAPS Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they are close to putting the puzzle pieces together. Mkhwanazi reiterated that there are developments, and the public will be shocked when they present the evidence.
Fans want justice more than anything, and they hope the police commissioner will deliver it to Megacy and his family.
