The story of a man whose girlfriend (according to a post sighted on Facebook) has been supportive throughout his financial crisis has surfaced on social media

The post sighted by Briefly News alleged that this man's girlfriend was willing to sleep on the floor upon visiting him for the first time and that moved him to tears

The story has made waves online as some people after seeing it are sharing their own stories about the things they've done for love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A supportive girlfriend has instigated many conversations as a story of her agreeing to sleep on the floor with her boyfriend goes viral. The story of the man was shared on a popular Ghanaian Facebook page called 'Tell It All'.

In the post, it was alleged that the low financial status of the man had pushed him to sell all his belongings.

A couple is warming hearts online as bae details the beginning of their relationship.

Source: UGC

He was therefore ashamed when his girlfriend requested to visit him as he didn't even have a bed to sleep on. According to the post, his girlfriend lovely agreed to sleep on the floor with him.

She said: "I will sleep where you sleep and eat where you eat," Tell it All reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The story has sparked many interesting conversations since then. Several people took to the comments section to narrate the things they've done for love.

The post as at the time of this publication had generated over 2 600 likes with 1 322 comments and 40 share

From Shashaay:

"We have ladies doing more than this but we guys, we get small money, then we start messing up... We for change our ways."

Queen Estera commented;

"Apuu I started with someone when his salary was just GHC20 for a whole month , he is now a trained teacher and he now living with his class mate . Some of us really want to start from the scratch and build everything together but trust me, most of the broke guys don't have sense."

Princess Dee said:

"Some of us did more than this. But it still ended in massive tears... From sleeping on the floor to feeding, pocket money and a whole lot of sacrifices. Anyway there is still always an exception to everything... cheers."

International Garzimoo replied:

"The man is very foolish, he get money to buy smart phone and take selfie with his girlfriend buh he no get money buy bed. He can use the smart phone money for bed and get himself a yam phone for the mean time..., he’s not serious tho..."

Couple share how their love story moved from grass to grace

Briefly News earlier reported that a gentleman identified on Twitter as Toluleke with the Twitter handle @onkle_Tee has revealed how his relationship with 'Madam Right' moved from grass to grace.

He shared two pictures, one of which was a throwback photo of himself and his lover when they were younger and appeared to be a little less well-to-do.

In the most recent photo attached, the gentleman and his girlfriend were seen adorned in expensive-looking attire with broad smiles.

Source: Briefly.co.za