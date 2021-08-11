Two weeks back, an elderly couple came to the media requesting help with replacing their life savings that had been destroyed by termites

With public pressure mounting, the Bank of Uganda offered to replace the damaged notes for them

There is more to smile about as a chemical company has added extra funds to boost their savings

A few days ago, the Bank of Uganda expressed willingness to exchange an elderly couple's damaged cash savings that that had been eaten by termites.

The couple poses with staff members from Quality Chemicals Limited. Photo credits: Quality Chemicals Limited.

80-Year-old Tito Okema and his wife Bicentina Alal (75) came to the fore seeking help after discovering the money they had been keeping in a case under their bed had been obliterated.

It was money they had saved over a period of three years from selling pottery, wood carvings, poultry, and farming.

The better news is that a chemical company gifted the couple even more cash to add to their savings. On top of that, they were given bottles of the termite killer treatment, Termidor, to help them eliminate the termite problem.

"It must have been devastating to them as a family. And that’s why Quality Chemicals Limited decided to donate bottles of the termite killer treatment, Termidor and 1.6m shillings to help them eliminate the termite problem entirely and add to their savings," read a tweet by Quality Chemicals Limited.

Bank willing to replace elderly couple's R6 400 destroyed by termites

When Alal and Tito made headlines over their damaged money, netizens prevailed upon the Bank of Uganda to help replace the damaged notes.

Briefly News previously reported that it was an uproar that worked as they were told to go to the nearest branch in Gulu and present the money for assistance.

"We’re aware they have no phone number and we’re waiting on a Good Samaritan to link them, upon which they will be helped,” tweeted BOU's director of currency Ms Christine Alupo.

The ageing couple is blessed with six grandchildren whom they live with in Kali-Kali village in Rec Iceke parish of Layima sub-county, Uganda.

If the recent development is anything to go by, the couple will have an even better year after a period of grief and uncertainty.

