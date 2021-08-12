South African actress Pebetsi Matlaila could not be more proud of her 2 tiny blessings and more grateful for being their mother

Sharing a sweet picture of her and her babies, Pebetsi highlighted the undeniable strength of a woman

Pebetsi’s fans took to the comment section to let her know how lucky she is to have such a beautiful little family

South African actress Pebetsi Matlaila is a proud mother of two beautiful children. Being a mother is Pebetsi’s greatest blessing.

‘Skeem Saam’s’ Pebetsi Matlaila shared a picture of her babies on social media, letting the world know that female is a superpower. Image: @pebetsimatlaila.

Taking to social media to show off her babies, Pebetsi reflected on the strength of a woman. Women are the pillars of strengths in families and the glue that holds communities together.

Comparing women to the majestic Phoenix, Pebetsi highlighted that “the strength of a woman is not only in her endurance or tolerance.”

Pebetsi posted:

Seeing Pebetsi’s powerful post, fans took to the comment section to second what she said. Women are incredible and their strength is inspiring. They also commented on how precious her little family is.

@angelmadiba_ gushed over Pebetsi’s family:

“Such an adorable family. You have beautiful kids ❤️”

@fionnnwabie sweetly commented:

“Soooooooooo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@kabelo_de_vocalist let Pebetsi know that she is beautiful:

“Looking good ❤️❤️”

@molokomabela said:

“You look so beautiful with your 2 angels Momma ”

Pebetsi Matlaila ends trolls commenting on her post-pregnancy weight

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has responded to criticism around her weight struggles as she recuperates on maternity leave following her pregnancy, reported Briefly News.

While spending quality time at home with her newborn baby, the actress, who plays Mokgadi on Mzansi's popular SABC 1 soap opera, took to social media where she shared a picture of her look two months ago.

In an accompanying message, Matlaila detailed that it took her nine months, the length of a normal full-term pregnancy, to put on the baby weight.

After setting the scene with this comment, the actress took a bite at detractors, stating she is not going to subject herself to the pressures of society which dictate that she loses weight right away.

The new mom did not shy away from adding that the expectations are unrealistic, although her decision is not to subject herself to dangerous methods simply to uphold the status quo.

Source: Briefly.co.za