Renowned radio host Dineo Ranaka opened up once again about her experience working at Kaya 959

During an interview on The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast , Ranaka described how an unnamed colleague would constantly undermine her despite her seniority

Netizens erupted with mixed reactions, with some suggesting she was shading Sol Phenduka, while others believed her comments were aimed at someone else

Seasoned radio presenter Dineo Ranaka is not one to bite her tongue and swallow her words. She is known for speaking her mind without sugarcoating anything has finally let the cat out of the bag.

Dineo Ranaka supposedly threw a jab at Sol Phenduka when she appeared on The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast. This comes at a time when Sol Phenduka is trending on social media charts for disparaging comments made by his Podcast and Chill co-host MacG regarding Minnie Dlamini.

Dineo Ranaka seemingly shades Sol Phenduka

Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka co-hosted the 959 Breakfast show on Kaya FM before her contract was terminated. Dineo Ranaka was the main anchor, while Sol Phenduka served as the co-host and traffic reporter.

In a clip shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert on X on Sunday, 27 April, Dineo detailed how it was working at Kaya FM. Without mentioning names, Dineo Ranaka told Relebogile Mabotja during an episode that premiered on YouTube on Friday, 25 April, that her co-worker undermined her experience and would often coach her on how to present, regardless of her being their senior.

“When your colleagues that think to trivialise your experience in broadcasting and coach you in pre- and post-show. Why? There’s a culture there that has been left to brew and ferment too long, that people walk around the walls in that building with the sense of, ‘You need my teachings.’ I actually don’t. Not from you. The industry as radio itself has taught me a lot. I come with skills, and I don’t need to prove myself to you. You’re not my cheque signer. Through my links, I’m your equal, you’re my equal. Actually, I’m your senior, given the flagship of the show. So, calm down. I did not sign a contract to be trained on radio, I signed a contract because of what I bring into radio. Don’t steal that from me,” she said.

She alleged that she was the only one singled out for correction by the colleague. Dineo Ranaka suggested that the advice was discriminatory and misogynistic.

“It happened to me alone. Not to the both of us. It wasn’t a ‘Guys, as a team, let's just have a quick little huddle here. Here’s how we can improve.’ It was a Dineo thing. It was a she thing. A you thing. Again, why do you feel the need to correct what God has installed in me? You have a God syndrome,” Dineo added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Dineo Ranaka's sentiments

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed opinions. While others suggested that she wasn’t referring to Sol Phenduka. Here are some of the comments:

@kom_kyk_hie advised:

“Nah, relax, chief. This doesn’t sound like it has to do with Sol.”

@bongwemabasa99 questioned:

“How can it be, Sol? The first thing she did after being fired was go to the ‘Podcast and Chill’ channel for a new show.”

@TaMavivito said:

“I don't think she's taking a jab at Sol. Listen at 1:30. It's like she's complaining that it was happening to her only and not Sol.”

@Tsheponkunzi argued:

“Shifting the blame to someone else over your own doing is not ayoba. That was not the reason she was fired.”

@Dee_Amu advised:

“You cannot learn much in life if you think you are always right. She will now play the victim and blame game. The truth is, she didn’t respect her co-host, and she felt like she was better than him! A lot of Alpha Females go through such once they reach a dead-end in life.”

Dineo Ranaka calls radio a boys club

This isn't the first time Dineo Ranaka has opened up about the alleged toxic work environment at Kaya FM.

Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka spoke out about the radio industry being male-dominated.

During an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Ranaka name-dropped Kaya 959 and said her former employer created an unconducive work environment.

Dineo Ranaka also mentioned Anele Mdoda and said she fought to be respected in the industry, and that is why she is succeeding.

