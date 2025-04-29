A young African lady from Uyo, Nigeria, touched many hearts with her heartbreaking yet beautiful story

She detailed the kind of love that she and her siblings received from her father during tough after their mom passed on

Social media users were left heartbroken after learning about the full story in a now-viral TikTok video

A youngster from Nigeria went viral after sharing what the greatest love she had ever experienced looked like.,

A youngster honoured her late dad by detailing his incomparable love in a viral TikTok post.

The lady from Uyo detailed her story on social media and touched many people’s hearts.

Lady remembers late parents in viral post

A young lady from Nigeria reached over six million people after posting about the greatest love she had ever experienced. She shared her story a week ago and immediately went viral on TikTok.

The youngster shared that her mother died when she was young and left her dad to raise three girls all by himself:

“Love wasn't when my mum died and left my dad to take care of his three little girls. Love was when my dad accepted his fate and took upon himself the responsibilities of a mother rather than marrying another woman.”

The girls’ father went above and beyond for them and sacrificed his closet to ensure that his kids had good-quality clothes. During tough times, the father of three hustled hard for his children to have three decent meals.

The single father would work overtime to ensure that the girls had the best education and sometimes sleep outside so that the young ones would sleep comfortably:

“Love was when my dad would sleep outside and be bitten by mosquitoes so that his little angels could sleep in the office vehicle and sleep comfortably. Love was when my dad would go out at night to carry people so that he could have at least 3k to feed his children.”

Things took a turn for the worse when the man’s oldest daughter died, and he still took good care of his other two girls while grieving. He’d often experience a breakdown in the middle of the night because the pain of losing a loved one was unbearable:

“Love was when my dad would fake a smile in front of us just to cover up his pain. Love was when my dad would always reassure us that one day everything would be fine and we’d get to live in the mansion we once dreamt of.”

The girls’ father always advised them to stay in school and work hard. He’d even sacrifice food so that his children lived comfortably:

“Love was when my dad would provide anything for us, even though it meant that he had to beg. Love was when my dad would buy us malt on our birthdays and any other celebration day.”

After remembering her father, the young one dropped a deadly bomb on her social media friends by writing:

“And that love is gone.”

Those words shattered many hearts. The two girls received a lot of donations from internet users all over the world and shared their gratitude online.

The youngster captioned her viral post:

“Ask the love of God, this was the best love ever, and it was lost in the blink of an eye.”

See the TikTok post below:

Youngster remembers late dad’s love

Social media users were heartbroken after reading a Nigerian lady’s emotional TikTok post:

A young Nigerian lady remembered her loving late father. Image: @ariseudoh1

@notalex suggested:

“Keep getting malt to celebrate special occasions. It’ll be like he’s celebrating with you.”

@Duaa Ait assured the youngster:

“He’s with your mom and sister.”

@amaserwaabonsu Esq was not happy with the ending:

“He suffered just to leave? It’s unfair. At least he should have reaped what he sowed.”

@anele sangweni🦋 said:

“Maturing is realising that you owe it to your dad to be successful.”

@Aweng🦋 shared:

“You left me so heartbroken.”

