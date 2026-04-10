A young man showed a home being built with concrete furniture frames fixed permanently to the walls

The sitting room features concrete furniture frames, all built into the structure of the house

People online could not agree on whether this was a brilliant idea or a decision they would never be able to live with

A young man is taking pictures outside his home. Images: @mentor_david

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @mentor_david on 28 February 2026 showed construction workers inside a round home. They were building what could only be described as a fully furnished sitting room. The catch? Every single piece of furniture is made from concrete and permanently fixed to the walls and the floor. Couch frames, armrests, backrests and a large curved structure against the main wall were all being built using cement. All that would be needed to finish the look is cushions.

A different kind of home design

Using concrete to create built-in, furniture is not completely unheard of in certain building styles, particularly in rural and traditional home construction across Africa, where permanence and durability are prioritised over flexibility. The approach means the furniture will never wear out, never need to be replaced, and can never be stolen. It also makes cleaning much easier since nothing needs to be moved around.

The trade-off, of course, is that once it is built, it is built. If you change your mind about the layout or want a different look, you would need to break the concrete out to make any changes.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

People debate the concrete furniture home

Social media users had different opinions on the design of the home on TikToker @mentor_david's post, ranging from impressed to concerned to downright funny:

@florinamolapo said:

"Winter time, no one will sit there."

@Benzito added:

"If I cannot sleep on it for the whole day, then it is useless."

@Thembi Smith wrote:

"So the set-up is permanent. I love it, but I will be depressed because I love moving stuff."

@Mrs g said:

"This will make cleaning much easier. No more moving furniture."

@Mimie added:

"Add comfortable cushions, a nice colour paint, and I am okay with it."

@Kylie cleri wrote:

"The stage for me😳."

@Isabella said:

"Very risky for children."

@hlehleG added:

"This is lovely. Those holidays when you are with your family in rural areas, kubaswe kojiwe kuhlekwe kubemnandi."

@Vee wrote:

"We demand the end result."

@Kook-k Tif said:

"That budget of cement, sand and bricks can buy all those things."

Permanent furniture made out of concrete. Images: @mentor_david

Source: TikTok

More home transformations

Briefly News recently reported on a young business owner who chose to spend her money renovating her bedroom instead of other things.

recently reported on a young business owner who chose to spend her money renovating her bedroom instead of other things. A Mzansi woman showed the before and after of her lounge transformation side by side, and the difference between the two had people asking her to share tips.

A Soweto woman found stick on tiles for R350 that had South Africans rushing to find out where to buy them after seeing what they did to her bedroom floor.

Source: Briefly News