A group of siblings surprised their father with a brand new Mercedes Benz ten years after he sold his own car

The emotional moment was captured on video showing the family's reaction when the decorated car pulled into the driveway

People across social media were deeply moved, with many praising the children for honouring their father's sacrifice

Siblings gifting their dad a Mercedes. Images: @bisbam_hairs

Source: Instagram

Some gifts mean more than the price tag. A video posted by @bisbam_hairs on 31 March showed a group of siblings pulling up to their family home with a Mercedes Benz they had bought together for their father. The car had a red ribbon tied on the bonnet and the family had no idea what was coming. When the father came out and saw the vehicle, the moment was everything. The clip was shared with heartwarming message:

"I and my siblings gifted our caring dad a Mercedes Benz after 10 years without a car. He sold his vehicle 10 years ago to sort out our personal needs at school."

The mother was so overwhelmed she lay across the bonnet of the car, praying over her children and showering them with blessings right there in the driveway.

A sacrifice ten years in the making

Ten years is a long time to go without something you once had, especially when you gave it up for someone else. The father sold his Mercedes Benz a decade ago to cover his children's school needs and make sure they never went without. He asked for nothing in return and by all accounts never made it a big deal. His children, however, never forgot.

Getting everyone together to pool money for a luxury vehicle takes planning, commitment, and a shared desire to say thank you properly. The siblings did exactly that and delivered a moment their father will carry for the rest of his life.

Watch the Instagram video here.

People praise the considerate siblings

The comments section on the Instagram page @bisbam_hairs' clip were full of warmth and celebration:

@lawchinwuba said:

"May God bless these children for remembering the sacrifice of their father."

@franciskagwa wrote:

"This is a rare gesture. Dads wear themselves out without recognition. When this happens we thank God and pray for Him to bless the children even more."

@lindabrella__ added:

"Congratulations to Daddy! I am super proud of you guys so much. Lara, Bisola, Bolaji, well done!"

@___chichi_official said:

"My dad drives a Benz! Big flexx. Congratulations Baba Daada. Unto the next, mansion!"

@sophoboye wrote:

"Heaven will continue to increase and brighten, His countenance on you children."

@fattysfabrics added:

"Congratulations to Daddy. Well done strangers."

@simbiat_omobolanle said:

"Congratulations!"

A Mercedes SUV. Images: @bisbam_hairs

Source: Instagram

More heartwarming gestures

Briefly News recently reported on a petrol attendant who was asked to pick a number between one and 800 and what the motorist did with that number left him completely speechless.

recently reported on a petrol attendant who was asked to pick a number between one and 800 and what the motorist did with that number left him completely speechless. A Durban woman turned the worst chapter of her life into something that now supports nearly 300 people.

A KZN security guard gave a stranger his very last R10 while on duty and what happened immediately after had people convinced something supernatural was going on.

Source: Briefly News