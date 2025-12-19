A young business owner shared that she had decided to renovate her bedroom instead of spending money on other things

Her viral TikTok video showed what she had purchased, which gave her bedroom a modern vibe

Social media users were divided after seeing the woman's post and expressed themselves in the comments

A young woman sparked a debate when she shared that she decided to renovate her bedroom. Images: @nohxey_siqwala

Source: Instagram

A young woman named Nohxey Siqwala shared that, thanks to her hair-braiding business, she could afford to renovate her room. While some people congratulated the woman's win, others were offended by how she worded her choice to renovate instead of frivolously spending her money.

On 19 December 2025, Nohxey uploaded a video of the news and proudly wrote:

"POV: You saw it fit to renovate your bedroom instead of getting a new weave like other kids."

The clip showed that she bought herself bedside tables, a new bed, and a chest of drawers.

Bedroom renovation sparks a conversation

Nohxey's comment on her video ignited a fiery debate about how people choose to spend their money.

The online crowd expressed their opinions. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

@mandypashla wrote in the comment section:

"The other kids' rooms were renovated by their parents, so nothing to see here."

@lufuno_72 stood in Nohxey's corner, writing:

"She means she wanted a new weave like other kids, but decided otherwise. She’s not bashing anyone."

@nosicelojaydube proudly told the online community:

"I did both."

@user5827413504827 added under the post:

"Our rooms had everything before we bought those wigs."

After watching Nohxey's video, @royalrefiloe3 said to the businesswoman:

"This is actually great advice! For one year, rest with 'maintenance day' and put your money towards something. I will 100% follow this advice."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Nohxey's account below:

