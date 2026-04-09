Prince Kaybee has called out scammers for using AI to generate a deep fake video where he promotes a gambling website

Mzansi has added its opinions on the video, and the growing number of celebs who have been roped in on this

Kaybee joins the list of celebrities who have fallen victim to this heinous scam, including Connie Ferguson and Siya Kolisi

Prince Kaybee slammed scammers using his face to promote a malicious website. Image: KabeloMusic

Source: Instagram

South African musician Prince Kaybee is the latest celebrity to be used by scammers in an obvious case of digital fraud. These scammers use malicious ways to try to lure potential players to invest in a fake gambling site or fraudulent investment schemes.

The Wajelwa singer has called out scammers for using AI to generate a deep fake video that many said almost convinced them.

Taking to X, @KabeloMusic shared a clip where he expressed disappointment and shock over the video, saying the malicious usage of AI is a problem.

"These effing scammers, man, AI is a problem."

In 2025, the trend gained momentum when Siya Kolisi and Connie Ferguson were used by these scammers, who used WhatsApp to trick people.

Mzanis has strong opinions on the matter

Below are the reactions online:

@SikhoPhilani said:

"That time, we hadn't even scratched the surface of what AI would be capable of. Challenging times ahead."

@ifti_235 shared:

"TikTok is full of them. People are advertising "1K per room", taking their deposits, never to be seen again."

@Maduna_Mboweni replied:

"This is how they scammed some old lady I know her entire money! Love scam type of thing."

@SpeQx laughed:

"Ngl this video had me fooled for the first 10 seconds."

@TinyikoNtlurhi exclaimed:

"The hustle is on another level! Imagine how many people fell for that."

@ndexcharlton said:

"I blame them for getting scammed because you can clearly see it's AI."

@_Lungisa_ joked:

"Who would have thought Shaggy's' It Wasn't Me song would one day be a LEGITIMATE plausible excuse."

@jigsawjiggie shared:

"This is no different to sms phishing. People just need to be above ground. Nothing in life comes easy."

@Arnold_Von_Mash reacted:

"There goes our granny's last monies ‘cause Prince Kaybee said they can earn while they play."

@REGGIEHM3 stated:

"We've been through TrippleM and other Pyramid schemes, we're wise not to fall for this anymore. NO MORE, I said!!"

@MissT_PRManager said:

"The painful thing is, some will fall for it because they are looking for a “ get rich quick” solution."

Prince Kaybee shares photo in underwear

In a previous report from Briefly News, in March 2026, Prince Kaybee posted a picture flaunting his abs on social media, sharing his fitness and weight-loss progress. However, the viral mirror selfie caused a stir as the star wore next to nothing.

Fans gave opinions and suggested why he was sharing the thirst traps on his official social media pages. While others argued that he could have kept things.

Source: Briefly News