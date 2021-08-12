Mzansi social media users were overcome by a wave of nostalgia as they shared their experiences of playing the game of 'house' as kids

A Twitter user, @Lush_Beauty1 opened the flood gates when she shared a picture of children preoccupied with the game with a hilarious caption

The post garnered more than 11 000 likes, over 2 000 retweets and nearly 400 comments as it received a rousing reception

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A sense of nostalgia gripped Mzansi social media users in recent days after a picture of kids playing a wholesome game of house surfaced online.

The excitement that erupted across Twitter was palpable as peeps from different walks of life shared their experiences of growing up and playing the age-old game.

Mzansi social media users were overcome by a sense of nostalgia as they reminisced about growing up and playing house. Image: @ntloyamodimo, @Lush_Beauty1/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @Lush_Beauty1 opened the flood gates when she shared the picture with a caption reading:

"The only time I was married [to] a faithful husband."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The hilarious caption had Saffas falling off their seats, leaving little doubt why the post gained so much traction. It garnered more than 11 000 likes, over 2 000 retweets and nearly 400 comments.

Mzansi reacts to funny playing house post

Soon, other users shared how they identified with the game and the characters they often played, with most of the comments hilariously funny.

One user, @Gundo_R_Hebren said:

"And this was always me: the drunk uncle. Little did I know it would manifest into me being that way as an adult."

Another user, @MpofuZ, in response to a comment remarked:

"If I was lucky, that would be me [drunk uncle]. On bad days I would be the dog. Usually, I was a child."

@Lush_Beauty1 wrote:

"I was the chicken whose only job was to wake everyone up."

@Sethabiso_Zondi recalled:

"I was always a dog and I had to always be by the gate, barking non-stop. Lapho umama nobaba bayazithola."

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

In more hilarious news, Briefly News that an old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who had just tied the knot.

Not long after, the old man approaches them and starts shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

"NOT AT MY WEDDING DAY. Wait for it... 16," Ace Mashudu captioned the clip that he posted online.

Source: Briefly.co.za