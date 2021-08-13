Kgomotso Christopher’s beautiful mother recently turned 75 and she did not want anything big as the blessing of life are enough

Honouring her mom’s wishes, Kgomotso threw a small and intimate celebration that her mother was thrilled about

Kgomotso’s fellow celeb friends took time to wish her mother happy birthday and comment on the beautiful celebration

South African actress Kgomotso Christopher feels extremely blessed to still have her mother by her side with all that is going on in the world. Turning 75, Kgomotso’s momma did not want anything big as just being alive is enough.

Taking to social media to celebrate the woman who gave her life, Kgomotso shared some pictures of her mom, letting the world know what a truly selfless person she is.

Kgomotso Christopher felt blessed to have been able to throw her mother a beautiful and intimate 75th birthday. Her mother was thrilled. Image: @kgomotso_christopher.

Kgomotso threw her mom a small and intimate family birthday bash and it looks like she loved it. All Kgomotso’s mother wanted was to be with her family and she got her birthday wish.

Happy belated birthday, Ma!

Kgomotso posted:

Fellow celebs took to the comment section of Kgomotso’s post to wish her beautiful mother a happy birthday and to commend Kgomotso on treating her like a queen.

@mamphob commented:

“Aow Mamma so beautiful, you are truly blessed friend ❤️”

@winnie_ntshaba said:

“We need to create as many memories as possible sis, thank you for celebrating her and giving her flowers while she can still smell them… Happy75th to mamzo ❤️❤️❤️”

@uyandam spread the love:

“I LOVE YOU GUYS … Happy birthday Mama.”

@mslelob wrote:

“So beautiful ❤️ Grateful for Mama’s life! A re phelele ❤️”

