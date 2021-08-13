A local woman has social media buzzing after travelling 200km to meet a mystery man but ultimately getting ghosted on arrival

Telling the story, the young lady says her fella read her messages before ghosting her and leaving her stranded in an unfamiliar location

Stunned social media users headed to the comments section with some sharing their own hilariously similar tales

A local woman is sharing her embarrassing experience after being ghosted by a flaky mystery man. The lady had travelled from Mpumalanga all the way to Pretoria, more than 200km, to meet the man she had the hopes of starting a relationship with.

This local woman was ghosted after travelling over 200km to meet her mystery man. Image: @khomotsoacc/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @khomotsoacc shared her story.

"Have you ever been ghosted?

"I travelled from Mpumalanga to Pta to meet a guy I was chatting to on FB and when I arrived at Bosman, he blocked me. He read my messages, then blocked me. Mind you I had no friends or family in Pta, I had to sleep at the bus depot," she captioned the post tearily.

The young woman's cautionary tale certainly confirmed the fears of many local women hoping to get into long-distance relationships. A few social media users even shared their own embarrassing moments of being bamboozled by a person they had met online.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@nokylicious said:

"Sis I'm from Mpumalanga and I'm planning to travel to Soshanguve and I came across this. This ruined everything now this is my biggest fear. Thanks for sharing."

@thandophakela said:

"I'll always be puzzled by people who travel far to meet strangers they talk to on FB... Anizoyiki izinto, especialley women."

@_molfie said:

"LMAO I'm not laughing."

@MkatekoRobert said:

"Many years ago. Through some school village chats, I secured an appointment with a gorgeous lady. On the day I went to meet her at Charlton Center. Lo & behold she was not the stunner that I saw on her profile picture and some of the pics she shared. When I saw her I started walking backwards."

@MODIEGI1543 said:

"This is the reason why I don’t travel for a guy, never... Sorry sis."

@sandile_sho said:

"I got ghosted, LIVE. I travelled from Mp to Jo'burg Park Station. When she arrived, she preceded to walk to the taxi rank, and not say a word to me. She got in and closed the door as it was full. Taxi left."

