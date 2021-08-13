A Johannesburg-based woman, Kirsty Stoltz, has shared a heartbreaking story on social media saying her brother died of Covid-19 just three days before getting his vaccine

Kirsty penned a heartbreaking post on Facebook saying his brother, Tyron, leaves behind two boys and wife Michelle due to Covid-19

The Jozi lady has also urged many South Africans to register and get their vaccines as soon as possible because their lives could be saved

A Johannesburg-based woman, Kirsty Stoltz, is urging South Africans to go for their Covid-19 vaccinations following the passing of her brother. Kirsty penned a long piece on social media, detailing how she lost her sibling, Tyron.

Stoltz says her brother didn’t deserve to pass away at such a young age and her Facebook posts are receiving massive reactions.

Tyron passed away on 2 August due to Covid-19 and his sister says the late brother lost the battle three days before getting his jab. Tyron leaves behind his wife, Michelle, and two boys, Liam and Reece.

Kirsty Stoltz is urging South Africans to get their vaccines.

Source: Facebook

Many people are sending their condolences and Briefly News take a look. She captioned her post:

“This morning, my sweet, kind and gentle brother passed away from heart failure. He had been battling with Covid for weeks. I’m sending my love to Michelle, Reece and Liam. I’m devastated that he is not safe at home with his family. Tyron was a real softie. He was too young to die. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me today.”

The post reads:

@Kate Davison said:

“I am sorry for your loss Kirsty – sending love.”

@Marc Shoul said:

“So sad to hear this news, long life to you and your family.”

@Dominique Wolf said:

“Sending you so much love Kirst. My heart goes out to you and your family.”

@Natalie Keet said:

“Sending long life to you and your family! I can’t even imagine the pain.”

@Alison Blencowe said:

“I'm so so so sorry to read this news. My heart goes out to you and all your family.”

@Natalie Vorster said:

“Kirsty we all going to miss him tremendously, such an incredible guy and awesome dad. Sending all our love to you, Michelle, Reece and Liam.”

@Kirsten Bell said:

“My deepest condolences, Kirsty. He was far too young. I remember Tyron, even 30+ years ago, being a really sweet, gentle kid. He obviously remained so throughout his life. Thinking of you and your family.”

Sahpra probing adverse reactions faced by recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine

Previously, Briefly News reported that there are reportedly adverse effects being faced by those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is investigating the reactions.

Sahpra is probing a breakout in infections in people who have already been vaccinated. The authority briefed Parliament's Health Committee on Wednesday, stating that one of its mandates was to make sure that those who have applied for the vaccine have the ability to both record and report any side effects.

CEO of Sahpra Tumi Smete-Makokotlela stated that they were monitoring what they deemed "adverse events following immunisation" after various reports of side-effects. Mokokotlela stated that there are causality studies going on.

Source: Briefly.co.za