A man who allegedly failed to make maintenance payments to his former wife and their two children has been handed a sentence of four and a half years in jail

The man, whose identity has been withheld in the interest of his children, went to extreme lengths to try and avoid his conviction

Instead of getting a reduction or acquittal in his sentence, the man, identified as a successful businessman, was given an increased prison term

The total sum of the outstanding maintenance payments is reportedly R1 226 869.90 over approximately four years

The long arm of the law caught up with a father who avoided making good on maintenance payments to his two children and former wife dating back to 2012.

A judge in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday ordered the well-known businessman to report to jail to start serving a sentence of four and a half years.

He has been instructed to do so within the next five days, according to IOL. The man, whose identity has been withheld in the interest of protecting the children, went to extreme lengths to try and avoid his conviction.

According to Cape Talk, the businessman failed to honour payments amounting to more than R1.2 million.

The man, 50, was convicted on two charges of contravening the Maintenance Act and was sentenced to three years behind bars on each of the counts. In a later decision, the court adjudged that he would serve an even longer prison term.

Leave to appeal applications denied

Following the ruling, the man submitted an application to the court for leave to appeal both his convictions and his sentence. However, he was unsuccessful and after this failure, approached the High Court in Johannesburg.

Here, only his application to appeal his sentence was granted. Briefly News understands that the High Court, meanwhile, recently made the ruling that the State could not find fault with the sentence.

As a result, he would have to start serving his time. For nearly three years, he had been out on bail following his conviction in 2018 on the maintenance-related charges.

Despite being someone with a deep pocket – owning several well-known food franchises, the court heard – the man claimed he could not afford to honour the court-ordered maintenance arrangements.

More than R1 million owed in maintenance arrears

This, as he had sold his businesses and bought others over the years, before and after the separation from his wife in 2009.

It was revealed that he was allegedly in arrears of R242 864.90 pertaining to his children and R984 000 behind on payments to his ex-wife.

In total, the arrears were R1 226 869.90, an average of R306 717.48 over approximately four years.

The applicant contended that the court erred in imposing direct imprisonment and that the four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment sentence was shockingly excessive.

