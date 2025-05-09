Members of the African National Congress (ANC) are calling on the national leadership to intervene in their disputes

The members in the Peter Mokaba region in Limpopo accuse the current regional leadership of registration irregularities

Some of the disputes stem from the ANC regional conference, scheduled to start today, 9 May 2025

Members of the ANC in Limpopo demand action from the national leadership as disputes over fraudulent delegate representation threaten to disrupt the regional conference. Image: @PeterMokabaANC/X

Source: Twitter

Disgruntled ANC members

It is believed that some of the disgruntled members approached the provincial office to seek assistance, stating that the individuals in question could not act as both players and referees, as they had a vested interest in the conference.

The group raised concerns about paid bogus delegates being imposed on them, individuals who, they claimed, were not active at the grassroots level but only appeared during election conferences to install candidates the community had not elected.

ANC guidelines

Regional spokesperson Adolph Rapetswa told the SABC that the protests were premature, criticising them for bypassing the party’s internal dispute resolution processes.

The regional spokesperson explained that, according to party rules, members must first raise complaints at the branch level, then appeal to the provincial structures. Only if the issue remains unresolved can it be escalated to the provincial and subsequently the National Dispute Resolution Committees.

Accusations of registration irregularities and fraudulent delegate representation are shaking the ANC in Limpopo. Image: @PeterMokabaANC/X

Source: Twitter

