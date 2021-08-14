Xenophobic viral video: Human Rights Commission warns of more violence

The South African Human Rights Commission is concerned about a viral video that could promote xenophobic violence

The video's message calls for a ban on foreigners owning shops in the township of Soweto

The commission believes that the video could be construed as incitement to violence

Soweto - The South African Human Rights Commission has warned that a viral video from 2018 has been spreading and that it could lead to more xenophobic attacks.

The video shows a foreign-owned spaza shop being looted by angry residents of Soweto according to TimesLIVE.

The viral video could be seen as incitement to violence according to the SA Human Rights Commission. Photo credit: @Aduquar2

Source: Twitter

The message behind the video being circulated is that foreigners should not be allowed to own shops in Soweto.

The commission believes that the video constitutes incitement and could lead to foreigners being harmed and their properties being looted and damaged according to The World News.

