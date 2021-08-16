“Wait, What?”: Mzansi Left in Stitches by Hilariously Misspelt Admittance Sign

A local man has social media users talking after heading online to share a hilariously misspelt sign

The poster demanded patrons of a local establishment enter without their faces

Naturally, social media users were left muddled by the puzzling sign and headed to the comments section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A hilarious image has social media buzzing as it appears workers at a local storefront misswrote an admittance sign. It's not clear who let the comical error slip but visitors of the establishment were definitely left really confused.

A misspelt admittance sign has left South Africans laughing. Image: @lindz_malindz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @lindz_malindz shared a pic of the bewildering sign.

"Wait what??" he simply captioned the post.

A closer look at the inscription reveals patrons are not allowed to enter without their faces. Yes- their faces!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Naturally, social media users were left laughing at the improbability of such an absurd request and headed to the comments section to share their reactions.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

@harmony76554059 said:

"Haibo so they think I would leave my face at home vhele?"

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"Written by a faceless person."

@pwbango said:

"This guy without a head is the only one who would be allowed inside."

@Reel_Snakeyes said:

"Is that not in Limpopo?"

@MrStemela said:

"People are tired of this Covid bro haha."

Spelling Bee: Ntsiki Mazwai throws major shade at mystery media mogul

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai woke up on Wednesday morning and chose violence. The media personality decided to go back in time and reminisce about when a certain celebrity tried to gag her with a badly written email.

The unnamed celebrity, according to Mazwai, then went on to write a book that famously had just as many spelling errors.

“Just remembered that bad English insulting email I received and you guys said I was lying... Until a book was published with the same bad English and the truth was exposed.”

Social media users were of course ready with their speculations about who the mystery celebrity may be.

@segolee said:

“They said she can’t write that bad English mo email, it’s all you… jiki jiki when the book dropped they didn’t apologise to you or at least say YOU WERE RIGHT!”

@yardofhumble said:

“ 'She said, he said' moments!”

@c_livedj said:

“You are a problem!”

Source: Briefly.co.za