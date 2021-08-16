Big Hash dropped a statement on social media which revealed his decision to take legal action against former label Innanetwav

In the emotional statement, Big Hash let down his walls, making it known how manipulated her felt by his former label

Seeing Big Hash's post, many felt really sorry for him and took to the comment section to show their support

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi artist Big Hash recently posted a statement on social media where he opened up about the issues he faced with former label Innanetwav.

Taking a courageous step, Big Hash took to social media to let his people in on what he had been going through and how it made him feel.

Rapper Big Hash says he is taking legal action against his former record label Innanetwav because he allegedly does not receive royalties for his music. Image: @thebighash.

Source: Instagram

Big Hash did not want to “feel like a failure or a letdown,” however, he also made it clear that he does not “regret anything.”

In the statement, Big Hash revealed that he is taking legal action against his former label – it was not an easy decision.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I had to mentally prepared myself for this. I'm taking legal action against my former label Innanetwav. They basically lied to me, manipulated me and they stole from me. However, it has nothing to do with the artists at Innanetwav. This has everything to do with the people who run Innanetwav.”

Big Hash posted:

Seeing Big Hash’s statement, many took to the comment section to let him know how lit he is. Some felt bad for ever doubting Big Hash.

@Litha28681985 apologised for ever thinking badly of Big Hash:

@LebangKgosana let Big Hash know just how “dope” he is:

@asiithi hyped Big Hash up, wishing him all the best:

@j_breeze_jethro showed their support:

AKA pulls lawyers in 'The Braai Show' drama

AKA has, through lawyers, issued a demand for the SABC to halt production of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest, reported Briefly News.

According to the letter shared by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, T-Effect, AKA’s management, through their legal representation Tailor Made Solutions, have served the broadcaster with a legal letter demanding that they cease scheduled airing of the show.

This has prompted the SABC to halt production of the show while attempting to iron out the bad blood.

Mphela further reported that production of #TheBraaiShowWithCass has stopped.

“The halt started on July 24th. SABC maintained the show will air in Sept but today they were served with an injunction demand over the issue of IP ownership.”

Source: Briefly.co.za