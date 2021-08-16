Manchester City were unable to start the defense of their Premier League title with a win as they lost against Spurs

Pep Guardiola who is the coach of the Citizens fielded the most expensive squad in the Premier League history

The Spaniard will now be under serious pressure and must seek redemption in next game against Norwich City

Manchester City on Sunday, August 15, paraded the most expensive team in the Premier League history against Tottenham as they kicked off the defense of their title with defeat.

Pep Guardiola and his wards were so superb last season in the Premier League winning the title and one would have expected them to start the new term on an impressive note but they failed.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling were unable to save Manchester City from a defeat as Son's goal condemned the Etihad landlords to a 1-0 defeat.

According to the report on UK Sun, Manchester City fielded a team that cost £528.9m which is around R10 billion against Tottenham which included Jack Grealish who recently joined the Citizens.

The report added that Ilkay Gundogan was the cheapest player in the team that faced Tottenham as his signing then cost Manchester City £20.4m.

What next for Manchester City?

Following the defeat against Spurs in their first game of the season, Manchester City will now return home and start preparing for their next tie against Norwich City.

Norwich City on the other hand was not impressive in their first game of the new season losing 3-0 at home against Liverpool in which Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Jota scored.

