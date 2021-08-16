The CEO of Tspice Kitchen, Samuel Tosin, has shared an inspiring story of how her food business shot her into the limelight

Tosin revealed that while in OAU as an undergraduate, she used to hawk fried meat around hostels so students can buy

Years after graduation, the young lady who has made millions from her food business revealed that she hopes to one day have a cooking school

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young lady, Samuel Tosin, has in an interview with Briefly News spoken about how she fell in love with food making and made a fortune out of it.

Tosin revealed that her passion for food making started at a very young age when she would watch her mother cook for the family.

The lady said that she is more into recipe making now.

Source: Original

I was a fried meat vendor

While in the university, she explored her culinary passion and became a fried meat seller. After making them, the young lady would take the food around students' hostels. She added that the food business for her professionally started then.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tosin said she however does not sell food anymore but is now more into recipe making. When asked how much it cost to make a production, she said that the budget varies.

Production cost varies

The food blogger revealed that to create food content, she could spend between R100 and R700 depending on the kind of food that is to be made.

Tosin revealed that sometimes in 2020, she created a recipe e-book to help people become better at cooking. The book which goes for R100 sold about 1000 copies.

I want to have a cooking school

The owner of Tspice kitchen said that she hopes to push more Nigerian dishes to the world and have a cooking school among other things.

Man starts small business with R1 000, celebrates huge success 1 year later

In more business news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man named Cpheh Tshibi has inspired Mzansi after starting a small business with just R1 000. The Durban man quit his stable job just one year ago to start the fruit and vegetable stand.

Today, Tshibi has purchased a reasonably-priced shipping container and plans on opening a fully functioning storefront in the next few weeks.

Briefly News shared the young man's inspirational story on social media and South Africans were really touched by the display of #blackexcellence.

Check out some of the awesome comments below:

Jerry Koso said:

"Big up, these are stories that motivate others (like me)... God bless you my boet."

Kgotlelelo Bernice Mainetja said:

"Salute!!!! Black excellence!!!!!"

Paul Mo said:

"I have a degree but life humbles you so I started selling sweets and snacks for local school."

Frank Sehloho Madumise said:

"Bravo. While Julius Malema is going to spend R1k for each of his fans just for swagging."

Joannah Moleofe said:

"Well done young man. I admire your courage."

Jabulani Skappie said:

"I'm motivated, I'm also a hustler."

Phodiso Ramatladi said:

"He showed up for his dreams and he made it a success. Don't quit your job if you are not like him."

Source: Briefly.co.za