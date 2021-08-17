Since Chippa United fire coaches persistently, it's always fascinating when they welcome a new coach, as it raises the question of, "Is he going to make it?"

Out of all the coaches Chippa have had, only Dan Malesela managed to last more than a season's stint at the club with all other coaches fired after a couple of months

Chippa's bad history with coaches puts any new coach they appoint under pressure

Sinethemba Sithole - Freelance Journalist

Chippa United have made 29 coaching appointments since they were promoted to the PSL in 2012 and it has become a norm that almost every season they will fire two or more coaches. Gavin Hunt is their new mentor and all eyes are on him, waiting to see if he can settle.

Before joining the Chilli Boys, Hunt mentored Kaizer Chiefs where he was sacked before the end of his first season with the club. Hunt spent more than four seasons in each of his last three clubs before taking the reins at Amakhosi.

He's not used to being shown the door early but he could get used to it if he fails the mandate given by Chippa.

Only Dan Malesela managed to stay with Chippa for longer than one season and that was from 2015 to 2017. Most other coaches were fired after just a couple of months with none of them lasting over a year.

Having seen what other coaches have faced at the club in the past, a new coach can feel the pressure of what is required from them. Probably that pressure leads to poor decision-making that results in bad performances and eventually losing te games.

Hunt has experience in South African football

However, Gavin has tons of experience in local football, so it's his experience versus the pressure at Chippa. Among all the coaches Chippa have had, only Dan Malesela, the late Roger Sikhakhane, Lehlohonolo Seema and Vladislav Heric have had more than one stint with the club.

Malesela was dismissed four times, Heric and Sikhakhane three times and Seema once but his second stint saw his contract not being renewed when it ended.

Just a reminder, Chippa nearly collapsed to the Glad Africa Championship last season after finishing 15th in the log. They then participated in the PSL Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs, won the group and avoided relegation. Hunt is the man to build a new competitive team.

Chippa's first game of the season will be on Saturday against the newly promoted Sekhukhune United with Kick-Off at 3pm.

