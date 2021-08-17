Benni McCarthy Comments on Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler's Tactics

Benni McCarthy spoke to the media after his AmaZulu FC loss to Cape Town City in the MTN8 on Sunday

The coach says that Eric Tinkler and Stuart Baxter utilise counter-attacking in their football very well

McCarthy will now put his focus on the DStv Premiership and their upcoming CAF Champions League campaign

Following AmaZulu's elimination from the MTN8 on Sunday, Benni McCarthy has spoken out about Eric Tinkler and Stuart Baxter's tactical tactics. Usuthu began their 2021/22 season with a 2-1 loss to McCarthy's former club, Cape Town City.

McCarthy blamed the loss on not being physically prepared for the match due to Covid-19 restrictions and the recent KZN closure, which disrupted their pre-season routine.

Benni McCarthy highlighted Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler's counter-attacking style of play.

Source: Twitter

The reigning PSL Coach of the Season confirmed that they will stick to their high-pressing system, which Tinkler and Baxter respectively brought to City and Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the new season. According to KickOff, he said:

"Once we get going, the high-press tactic is always on. But Baxter and Eric are the masters of what they're doing, counter-attacking football. We'll try and press them in the right areas and continue to do that, that's how we ended up in the situation that we did, that was our football so we will insist on that."

McCarthy is also preparing for his club's first-ever CAF Champions League run and is hoping for a good spell in the competition. He has, however, realised that he needs to up his game.

McCarthy's DStv Premiership campaign begins on Friday when he travels to Loftus to face Mamelodi Sundowns, while Tinkler's City host SuperSport United at Athlone on Saturday, according to SowetanLIVE.

Benni McCarthy gets vaccinated and urges South Africans to join him

Briefly News previously reported that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has just received his first vaccination and couldn't wait to share the news on social media. With the third wave being so strong, the coach just knew that he had to play his part and stay safe. He captioned his post:

"1st vaccine done at the Moses Mabhida Vaccination site #staystafe #getyourvaccination."

Not only was he showing that he's received his jab, but he is also urging other South Africans to get vaccinated too. There are some people who fear getting vaccinated but McCarthy is leading by example and wants others to get their shots too.

