An eight-year-old boy who appeared on Steve Harvey's show was commended by social media users for his professionalism

Scooby Cutz Jr, who learnt how to cut hair from his dad, got people laughing when he was talking with Steve

Steve shared the video on Facebook and many people who commented wish the barber well in his endeavours

An eight-year-old barber was on Steve Harvey's show and gave a grownup man a clean haircut that got many people talking.

The young boy identified as Scooby Cutz Jr said his dad taught him how to cut hair. He got people laughing with some of the responses he gave Steve when reacting to the latter's questions.

Scooby Cutz Jr has been commended on social media for his professionalism. Photo credit: Steve on Watch

Scooby said he has never messed up with anybody's hair since he has been a barber.

One of Steve's producers sat down for a haircut and the result was beautiful.

Many commended Scooby

Katrina Richardson said:

"That is awesome!! I pray as he grows up, that his talents grow greater and greater!!"

Victoria Forrest commented:

"I love this and it was very funny. I think it was scripted to entertain the audience and viewers. So what came off as disrespectful to some, just relax, seemed like they rehearsed it to be that way."

Angela Jones wrote:

"Young man you did a great job keep your skills going don’t let nothing or no one distract you from a good thing."

Linda Gibson said:

"Nice haircut! Will get even better as he continues to cut hair."

