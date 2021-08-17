Argentine star Lionel Messi shows incredible dribbling skills during one of his first training sessions at PSG

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Parisians on a two-year deal earlier this month after failing to renew his deal with Barcelona

The 34-year-old winger could make his debut for his new club against Reims on Sunday, August 29

Lionel Messi seems to be settling in well and fast at Paris Saint Germain after the Argentine showed his new teammates what he will bring to the table.

The 34-year-old completed a two-year deal with the French League club this month and during his first few training sessions, he is already driving them crazy.

Though the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is not expected to make his debut until a few days from now, he is already showing his unstoppable skills in training.

Lionel Messi all smiles during PSG training session Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine winger was seen making his trademark moves and dribbling his colleaguers on a reduced-size pitch.

Messi was unveiled along with Sergio Ramos, Georgino Wijnaldum, Archaf Hakimi and one other person over the weekend before their Ligue game against Strasbourg.

The attacker ended his 16-year relationship with Barcelona this summer after they were unable to renew his deal over financial implications.

Lionel Messi to make PSG debut on August 29

Briefly News earlier reported that to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the French club on August 29, SkySports reports.

Messi joined the squad in training for the third time on Monday and manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the player would be allowed to improve his fitness level.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner last played competitive football back in July having helped the Argentina national team to win the Copa America.

Lionel Messi is getting a nice pay cheque

Briefly News also reported that Lionel Messi is the world's highest-paid footballer. Following Lionel Messi’s move to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine who now earns Messi £960,000 every week remains the highest-paid footballer.

GiveMeSport have listed the top 10 highest paid footballers at the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in second and third positions respectively.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who takes home £900,000-weekly earns £60,000 less than his eternal rival Messi, while Neymar smiles home with £606,000 every week via SPORTbible.

