AKA is a proud dog dad who loves to make his fur baby Lou feels as special as he can, and he spares no expense

Taking to social media to show his boy off, AKA shared a snap of Lou sporting a boujee Louis Vuitton collar

Seeing AKA’s post and the luxury brand neck bling, fans had to take a moment to process the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA is not only a father to his beautiful daughter Kairo, but also to his fur son, Lou. Let’s just say, both kiddos get split rotten.

AKA bought his dog, Mr Lou, a Louis Vuitton collar and some did not quite understand why. Image: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with the cutest snap of his fur baby, AKA showed off Lou’s boujee collar. Rocking some Louis Vuitton neck bling, Lou made for the cutest celeb pup in town.

It seems AKA could be dissing those celebs who wear fake luxury brand clothing, in this post, according to SAHipHopMag. Mr Lou though, he sports the legit stuff!

AKA had been searching for this lit collar for some time, as reported by IOL, and he seems very chuffed to have found it for his boy Lou.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA posted:

Seeing a dog wearing Louis Vuitton had many shook. Peeps took to the comment section of AKA’s post to express their feels.

@HectorMakhata was in love, and is sure Lou eats well too:

“A dog that eats steak for breakfast ”

@gudani_smuth thinks AKA was just showing off:

“But that dog is not even on a walk nje... show-off."

@mara_mizar could not deal:

@NolenceMashego was shook:

SABC aware of AKA’s demands regarding The Braai Show

In more steamy AKA news, Briefly News reported that word has it that the SABC is well aware of the legal action AKA is taking against The Braai Show after his arch-enemy Cassper Nyovest was hired.

When the news of AKA taking legal action surfaced, a publication contacted the SABC for a statement. The SABC told the publication that their legal team is dealing with the matter.

Entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela posted the letter of demand from AKA’s legal team on social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za