Inside Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich's Stunning R8.8 Billion Super-Yacht

Chelsea billionaire owner Roman Abramovich's R8.8 billion Solaris super-yacht has been spotted at sea for the first time

The super-yacht, made in Germany, is said to be the most technically advanced boat in the world

Chelsea started the new Premier League season with a bang after beating visiting Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Roman Abramovich's £430m (R8.8 billion) Solaris, one of the world's most expensive private super-yachts, has been spotted at sea for the first time although its owner is currently in Croatia.

There is no doubt about the fact that Abramovich is among the richest men in the whole world considering the money he has made and still making which is incredible.

Chelsea's billionaire owner Roman Abramovich's £430m Solaris has been spotted at sea for the first time. Image: Julien Hubert.

Source: UGC

The 460ft vessel, Solaris, is the most costly custom-made superyacht ever built, with 48 cabins across eight decks, a crew of 60 and space for 36 guests.

According to the report by Dailymail, Abramovich and his friends are currently in Croatia and they are looking forward to receiving the new property.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Meanwhile, Chelsea have started their campaign this season in the Premier League on a brighter note with Thomas Tuchel and his wards beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Having won the Champions League title last season, Thomas Tuchel is aware of the competition ahead and has resigned Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea this summer.

Romelu Lukaku was last season in incredible form for Inter Milan as he helped them to win the League title beating Juventus.

Chelsea will be facing Arsenal in their second game in the 2021/22 Premier League season in which the Gunners would want to impress having lost their first game to newcomers.

Chelsea boss gives playing trio pre-warning

In other news, Briefly News reported that Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley have all been told by Chelsea chiefs that they should find new clubs in the ongoing transfer window in Europe.

The players, according to the report on SPORTbible, have been told by Thomas Tuchel to try and get where they will play this term before the closure of the transfer window.

Since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the coach of Chelsea, he has been able to change the fortunes of the club to a winning side which was crowned last season with the Champions League title.

Source: Briefly.co.za