PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza Feels Sorry for Bloemfontein Celtic After Big Sale

Irvin Khoza expressed that the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic is something that had to be done for the sake of the PSL

Khoza says that there was no interest from Free State businessman and as a result the club was sold to Royals

The PSL chairman also touched on the possibility of having VAR in the league and if it's something that's on the cards

Irvin Khoza, the chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), has stated that no Free State businessmen had expressed interest in purchasing Bloemfontein Celtic and as a result, the team will be relocating to KwaZulu-Natal.

He announced Celtic's sale and revealed that the team will be renamed Royal AM just days before the new DStv Premiership season begins.

Royal AM bought Celtic's PSL status and relocated the club from the Free State to KwaZulu-Natal, while Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Venda, Limpopo, received Royal AM's GladAfrica Championship status, according to SowetanLIVE.

"It is very important that the players and other employees must be protected. In a case of insolvency, people lose jobs,” said Khoza.

Irvin Khoza speaks about having VAR in the PSL

The chairman also opened up about video assistant refereeing (VAR) in the PSL and if it would happen anytime soon. Fans have been complaining about poor refereeing decisions in the league.

Despite the commotion, Khoza has cautioned supporters to keep their expectations in check, stating that it is not something that can be added to the game with the click of a button and that the possible costs must also be considered.

"There are certain elements of the VAR system, one of them are the video assistant referee, virtual offside line and goal-line technology. Now is the issue of phasing it, which comes first," said Khoza on Tuesday according to KickOff.

Molemela family says the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic feels like "another death"

Briefly News previously reported that Bloemfontein Celtic founder and president Petrus Molemela's daughter Lisemelo Molemela has compared the club's probable sale to losing her father for the second time.

Celtic's sale to Royal AM was previously approved by the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Celtic will change their name to Royal AM and relocate to KwaZulu-Natal, according to a circulating letter written to both clubs by the league.

Shauwn Mkhize, the owner of the Royal AM, has subsequently sold the second-tier status to Masala Mulaudzi, who sold his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila franchise to Abram Sello in January, just eight months after Bidvest Wits managers "gave" him the club.

