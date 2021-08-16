According to Petrus Molemela's daughter, the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic has affected the family in a bad way

Bloemfontein Celtic has been sold to Shauwn Mkhize, who was always the owner of the second-tier side Royal AM

After failing to gain promotion into the PSL, Mkhize bought the club as an effort to be involved in the top flight

Bloemfontein Celtic founder president Petrus Molemela's daughter Lisemelo Molemela has compared the club's probable sale to losing her father for the second time.

Celtic's sale to Royal AM was previously approved by the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Celtic will change their name to Royal AM and relocate to KwaZulu-Natal, according to a circulating letter written to both clubs by the league.

Shauwn Mkhize, the owner of the Royal AM, has subsequently sold the second-tier status to Masala Mulaudzi, who sold his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila franchise to Abram Sello in January, just eight months after Bidvest Wits managers "gave" him the club.

Petrus Molemela's daughter Lisemelo says that the sale of the club feels like another loss to her family. Image: @SAFA_net

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, acting CEO Mato Madlala and the league's legal counsel are likely to speak on recent club sales developments tomorrow, according to SowetanLIVE.

“Seeing our beloved club being sold feels like losing my father for the second time. Tomorrow we will meet as a family to map a way forward," said Lisemelo Molema.

Many people were surprised to learn that Mkhize and Mulaudzi were allowed to purchase statuses, given their history of dragging the league into contempt.

The league's disciplinary committee found Mkhize's Royal guilty of all counts related to the boycott of the play-offs just a few days ago.

Before surrendering the top-flight status to Sello, Mulaudzi embarrassed the PSL multiple times. His eight-month tenure as TTM's top-flight boss was a shambles.

Shauwn Mkhize buys Bloemfontein Celtic for R50 million

Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize has splashed some cash and bought Bloemfontein Celtic according to reports. This grants Mkhize access to the PSL after the deal was approved by the league on Friday.

In addition to the breaking news, Royal AM has sold its GladAfrica Championship status has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila according to the Daily Sun. Celtic has been on the market for a new owner for five years, ever since Max Tshabala went bankrupt.

Tim Sukaze of TS Galaxy was also interested in buying Celtic butTshabala declined his offer and decided to deal with Mkhize, according to The South African.

