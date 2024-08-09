When the 4x100m Relay Final Will Take Place & SA’s Athletes in Action Today
- Team South Africa are not yet done in athletics as some of their sprinters will be in action today (August 9)
- The most anticipated event will be the men's 4x100-metre relay which will involve Akani Simbine
- Briefly News has listed all the Mzansi athletes who will be in action today and the time they are scheduled to compete
Team South Africa athletes will compete today on day 14 of the athletics events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News Sports News WhatsApp channel for all the latest sports stories.
The most anticipated race will be the final of the men's 4x100 relay, with 100-meter sprinter Akani Simbine leading Team South Africa.
Briefly News has outlined the schedule for Mzansi athletes at the Olympic Games on Friday, August 9, 2024.
Team South Africa's athletics schedule today (August 9)
Close to 10 athletes will be in action for Team South Africa on day 14 of the athletics events at the 2024 Olympic Games.
1. Team South Africa 4x400m relay team
There would be two heats, each featuring nine countries, and the three fastest will automatically qualify for the final.
The next two fastest nations will secure the remaining place in the finals. Team SA will be in action by 11:17 a.m.
2. Marione Fourie
Fourie will compete in the Women's 100m hurdles semi-finals and hopes to qualify for the finals. She will be in action by 11:35 a.m.
3. Edmund du Plessis
The South African sprinter will compete for a place in the men's 800m finals and would need to be among the first two in his heat to seal automatic qualification.
The next two fastest athletes will progress to the final. Du Plessis will be in action by 11:40 a.m.
4. Team South Africa 4x100m relay team
The South African team will compete in the men's 4x100m relay finals today. The team finished in the second-fastest time in the Heats and will be looking up to Akani Simbine once again.
The 4x100m relay is South Africa's best chance of making the podium in athletics, and the team will be in action by 7:47 p.m.
Van Niekerk and Maswanganyi miss out on 200m final
Briefly News earlier reported that South African duo Shaun Maswanganyi and Wayde Van Niekerk missed out on qualification after competing in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.
Maswanganyi had the best run amongst the duo as he finished fourth in 20.42 seconds but failed to get one of the two fastest non-automatic qualifying tickets.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.