Team South Africa are not yet done in athletics as some of their sprinters will be in action today (August 9)

The most anticipated event will be the men's 4x100-metre relay which will involve Akani Simbine

Briefly News has listed all the Mzansi athletes who will be in action today and the time they are scheduled to compete

Team South Africa athletes will compete today on day 14 of the athletics events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The most anticipated race will be the final of the men's 4x100 relay, with 100-meter sprinter Akani Simbine leading Team South Africa.

Briefly News has outlined the schedule for Mzansi athletes at the Olympic Games on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Akani Simbine of Team South Africa competes during the Men's 100m Semi Final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. Photo: Tom Weller.

Team South Africa's athletics schedule today (August 9)

Close to 10 athletes will be in action for Team South Africa on day 14 of the athletics events at the 2024 Olympic Games.

1. Team South Africa 4x400m relay team

There would be two heats, each featuring nine countries, and the three fastest will automatically qualify for the final.

The next two fastest nations will secure the remaining place in the finals. Team SA will be in action by 11:17 a.m.

2. Marione Fourie

Fourie will compete in the Women's 100m hurdles semi-finals and hopes to qualify for the finals. She will be in action by 11:35 a.m.

3. Edmund du Plessis

The South African sprinter will compete for a place in the men's 800m finals and would need to be among the first two in his heat to seal automatic qualification.

The next two fastest athletes will progress to the final. Du Plessis will be in action by 11:40 a.m.

4. Team South Africa 4x100m relay team

The South African team will compete in the men's 4x100m relay finals today. The team finished in the second-fastest time in the Heats and will be looking up to Akani Simbine once again.

The 4x100m relay is South Africa's best chance of making the podium in athletics, and the team will be in action by 7:47 p.m.

Van Niekerk and Maswanganyi miss out on 200m final

Briefly News earlier reported that South African duo Shaun Maswanganyi and Wayde Van Niekerk missed out on qualification after competing in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Maswanganyi had the best run amongst the duo as he finished fourth in 20.42 seconds but failed to get one of the two fastest non-automatic qualifying tickets.

