Bafana Bafana Trend for Not Qualifying as AFCON Groups Are Announced

Bafana Bafana is trending on social media after fans were reminded that they didn't qualify for the upcoming AFCON

A football publication posted the groups for the tournament and fans looked for Bafana Bafana in the graphic

Mzansi social media users then realised that the team actually didn't qualify and relived the pain once again

The groups for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been announced and Bafana Bafana are trending on social media. The South African national football team failed to qualify for the group stages of the competition and social media users still can't get over it.

FARPost posted a teaser of the group stages and a graphic of all the national teams that have qualified. Social media users then soon started to look for Bafana Bafana and remembered that the boys didn't make it to the competition.

Fans were given a quick reminder that Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the AFCON. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana has a bit of letting Mzansi down sometimes and it's hard for fans to forget. There's always hope that things will get better but they don't, resulting in disappointment.

Check out the reactions to the AFCON group stages below:

@BonganiDlomo21 said:

"Not me looking for Bafana Bafana more than 3 times."

@Germini_Man commented:

"Bafana Bafana are the luckiest team in this draw. They get to avoid everyone."

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"I don't know why I was looking for South Africa knowing very well they didn't qualify."

@IkePapiblue4 commented:

"How I wish the South African politicians valued sports in general. We would have world stars."

@deacy_Munezi said:

"Let's wait they are going to put group G... definitely Bafana Bafana will be in."

@zwelidla commented:

"The people that marched to Kaizer Chiefs village can you also go to the SAFA house & remove those old politicians running out for down the drain. Thank you."

Bafana Bafana successfully win the COSAFA Cup

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa won the 2021 COSAFA Cup championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, beating Senegal 5-4 on penalties (0-0 after extra time).

Bafana Bafana captain Veli Mothwa was the hero of the day, leading the team to their first COSAFA Cup triumph since 2016 and sixth overall.

South Africa had not allowed a single goal throughout the tournament but were on the verge of losing in the shootout after Ethan Brooks' attempt was saved by Lions of Teranga goalkeeper Pape Ndiaye after four successful kicks, according to SuperSport.

