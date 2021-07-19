Halala: Bafana Bafana Win COSAFA Cup After Beating Senegal on Penalties

Despite playing their third-tier side, Bafana Bafana have won the COSAFA Cup and fans are thrilled with the achievement

The youngsters shone during the tournament and surely scouts will keep an eye out for them after the result

Bafana Bafana were up against Senegal and beat them on penalties as they were still level after extra time

On Sunday, South Africa won the 2021 COSAFA Cup championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, beating Senegal 5-4 on penalties (0-0 after extra time).

Bafana Bafana captain Veli Mothwa was the hero of the day, leading the team to their first COSAFA Cup triumph since 2016 and sixth overall.

South Africa had not allowed a single goal throughout the tournament but were on the verge of losing in the shootout after Ethan Brooks' attempt was saved by Lions of Teranga goalkeeper Pape Ndiaye after four successful kicks, according to SuperSport.

According to Daily Voice, the hosts dominated the game during regulation time but the foreign team from West Africa frustrated them.

In the 71st minute, Njabulo Ngcobo had South Africa's finest chance. Following a free-kick, the ball landed well for the centre-back in the penalty area, however he could only manage a feeble effort into the glad arms of Ndiaye.

Senegal seemed content to have the game decided on penalties after their shootout victory over Eswatini in the semifinals but it was South Africa who would triumph in the end.

Kaizer Chiefs fall short as Al Ahly go on to win CAF Champions League

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Al Ahly won the CAF Champions League final after defeating a weakened Kaizer Chiefs team on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian team scored three goals in the second half in quick succession while Kaizer chiefs were unable to put themselves on the board. The first half of the game saw Al Ahly dominate possession as expected. The score stood at love all at the end of the first half.

However, Kaizer Chiefs faced a major setback when Happy Mashiane was sent off the field after receiving a second yellow card. his proved fatal for Kaizer Chiefs allowing the Egyptian outfit more space and options.

