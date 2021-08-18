Months of anticipation is gradually coming to an end as singer Tiwa Savage is set to release a fresh body of work

The music star shared the official tracklist for her Water and Garri EP on Instagram and fans are super excited

US singer, Brandy, who is featured on the project took to social media saying that she’s honoured to work with the Nigerian singer

Singer Tiwa Savage is finally set to treat her fans and music lovers to a body of work for the first time in a long while.

After months of anticipation and social media teasers, the singer dropped the official tracklist for the EP set to drop on Friday, August 20.

Tiwa Savage shares Water and Garri tracklist. Photo: @tiwasavage

The Water and Garri EP comprises four features with Tiwa going solo on a single track. American superstars Nas, Brand and Rich King worked with the singer on three different tracks.

Tiwa also worked with Nigerian colleagues Ammarae and Tay Iwar.

See her post below:

Brandy thanks Tiwa Savage for feature on Water and Garri EP

Also beaming with excitement for the soon-to-be-released project, international music star Brand took to her Instastory channel with a special shout-out for Tiwa.

Brand wrote:

"Honoured @Tiwa Savage, love you so much."

In a different slide, the US songstress wrote:

"Can't wait @tiwasavage. You mean so much to me and to music. So bless to know you."

Screenshots below:

Brandy thanks Tiwa Savage for being on Wate rand Garri EP. Photo: @tiwasavage/@brandy

Fans, colleagues react

The official tracklist got many fans of the singer reacting in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

officialosas said:

"ALL OF THEM!!!!! The album is so beautiful."

dareynow said:

" all facts! The music is too beautiful."

illblissgoretti said:

"Looking 4ward to the record with Nas. My Greatest of all times. All of them to be honest. Congratulations Tiwa."

amaarae said:

"Can’t wait for the world to hear this beauty ❤️. Thank u for having me."

officialswazzi said:

"It’s a Holy Friday!!! Can’t wait."

fadeogunro said:

"Facts!!!! Amazing Album!!! Can’t wait for the world to hear it."

