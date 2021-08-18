Mzansi Swooning Over Seriously Hot Madala: “Can I Be Your Step Grandmother?”

A seriously attractive old man has got social media users talking after snaps of him were shared online

One man claims the madala is his grandfather but social media users are very sceptical

Mzansi headed to the comments section to share reactions to the viral post

A seriously hot grandad has social media talking after snaps of the madala were shared online. One man claims the hunky grandaddy is his relative but local social media sleuths are not exactly sure.

, @notriky shared the stunning photos that got everyone talking.

"Took my grand dad for a photoshoot. What ya'll think?" he captioned the post.

The high-resolution photos got people talking really quickly and many local ladies needed to get their hands on the old man's digits.

However, some social media users uncovered that the images may have been taken from a popular fashion website and so scolded the man for lying.

Check out some of the interesting reactions to the pics below:

@didisfoot said:

"He single??"

@Sherrowmangelo said:

"I can be your grandmother."

@GB3202 said:

"That’s dope bro! I wish I knew either of my grandfathers."

@mara_mizar said:

"Is this really your grandad??"

@NoluNdabezitha said:

"He’s so klean !!"

@MercyAmanda5 said:

"Please if u would look like this at 60-70years then please send me a dm, cus what. Man is Black, Man is bold, man is Clean and Man is classy."

