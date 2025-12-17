Handré Pollard’s wife, Marise, shared a heartwarming video of their baby daughter, Isabella, capturing a playful and sweet moment between mother and child

The video, posted on Instagram on 6 December 2025, quickly went viral, with fans expressing admiration and congratulations to the couple

The Pollards, known for their strong family bond, continue to delight followers with glimpses of their life, balancing parenthood with Handré's rugby career and Marise's lifestyle content

Handre Pollard, the renowned Springbok fly-half, and his wife, Marise Pollard, have once again captured the hearts of fans with a sweet video of their baby daughter, Isabella Tanya Pollard.

The adorable clip shared by the South African professional rugby player’s wife showed Isabella peacefully sleeping on a bed, only to wake up and interact playfully with her smiling mom. The video, uploaded on 6 December 2025 under the Instagram handle @Marisepollard, gained massive traction on social media and left many people in awe of the heartwarming moment.

The Pollards, who welcomed Isabella on October 20, 2025, have been sharing precious moments from their family life on social media. This latest video has left fans gawking in delight, with many expressing their love and congratulations to the happy couple.

Handré and Marise tied the knot in 2017 and have been blessed with two children, Hunter and Isabella. The couple is known for their strong bond and often shares glimpses of their life together on Instagram.

A proud father, Handre has been actively involved in his children's lives, balancing his rugby career with family responsibilities. Marise, a fitness enthusiast and blogger, has also been sharing her experiences as a mom, offering advice and insights to her followers.

The Pollards' latest addition, Isabella, is already making waves with her adorable antics. As Handre continues to shine on the rugby field, fans can't wait to see more of this happy family's journey.

SA reacts to Handré Pollard's little girl's video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts as they raved over the sweet moment between Handré Pollard and his daughter.

Terribooms said:

"She is precious! She looks so much like her brother."

Eerld stated:

"Sy is soooo pragtig en lyk net soos Ouboet."

Emmarenchiabrummer wrote:

"Beautiful looks just like her daddy."

Deeantony expressed:

"Priceless moments 🤍🙌🏻 Isabella is absolutely exquisite 💖 🤗."

Angiehendricks commented:

"Her brother's twin for sure."

