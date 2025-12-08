Marise Pollard, the wife of Springboks player Handré Pollard, shared a beautiful video of her daughter, whom she gave birth to at a private hospital in Cape Town

In the adorable clip, fans of the family saw the baby girl's tiny toes and her precious bond with her mother

Several internet users adored the clip and stated how Marise's secondborn was the spitting image of her firstborn son

Springbok star Handré Pollard's wife, Marise Pollard, shared an adorable video of their baby girl. Images: @marisepollard

Source: Instagram

Fitness and lifestyle content creator Marise Pollard, the wife of Springboks flyhalf Handré Pollard, recently shared a sweet video of her newborn daughter, Isabella Tanya Pollard. The clip had several internet users swooning at the sight of the precious baby.

Marise posted her video on 6 December, 2025, in which she showed her adorable bond with her daughter, whom she welcomed into the world on 20 October, 2025. It also captured the little girl's smile and showed her tiny feet.

The mother of two gave birth to her daughter at Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt in Cape Town. The private hospital shared pictures on Facebook of Handré participating in their tradition of raising a pink flag in honour of his daughter.

Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt captioned the post:

"Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt would like to congratulate Handré and Marise Pollard on their newest addition to their family. In a full circle, Mom was also born at this hospital, making it a lovely moment for all!"

Isabella is Marise and Handré's second child. The couple, who got married in 2017, had their firstborn son, Hunter André Pollard, on 25 April, 2024.

Hunter seems to have already formed a special bond with his baby sister. Images: @marisepollard

Source: Instagram

Marise Pollard's video of her daughter steals hearts

Many people from the online community flocked to Marise's comment section to swoon over little Isabella, with several individuals seeing a resemblance between the baby and her sibling.

@angiehendricks_ said to the doting mother:

"Her brother's twin, for sure."

@terribroom wrote in the post's comment section:

"She is precious! She looks so much like her brother."

@louwdatheron looked at the baby's features and exclaimed:

"Definitely her father's dimples."

@dutoittrudie happily told Marise:

"Such a precious gift sent to you from above."

@deeantony shared under the post:

"Priceless moments. Isabella is absolutely exquisite."

@beukesmaureen added in the comment section:

"Aw, so special. I love them at that age, all soft and cuddly, too precious."

Watch the Instagram video posted on Marise's account below:

