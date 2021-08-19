Mzansi’s Parents Drop Adorable Pictures with Their Bundles of Joy: #MiniMe

Mzansi's parents have gotten our attention after sharing pictures with their super cute kids

The trending social media thread was started by a local papa who clearly cannot get enough of his little boy

SA parents heeded the call and sent the internet into a frenzy of cuteness after sharing a few pictures with their kids

Mzansi's proud parents have got the internet buzzing after heading online to share some super cute snaps with their children. While some parents look totally different to their kids, it's clear others might have just used a cloning machine.

South African parents are sharing super cute pictures with their kids which you'll definitely want to take a look at. Images: @luwz82teetee/Twitter, @SMLethabo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Yanga_Co lit the way for the fun Twitter thread.

Sharing a snap of himself and his precious bundle of joy snuggly coupled up in a luxury vehicle, the proud papa encouraged other parents to share a snap with their youngsters.

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite pictures from the Twitter thread, which you definitely won't want to miss.

@Kgothatso___ was twinning with her daughters. It's seriously hard to believe that the super-fit lady is a mom of two:

@luwz82teetee kept it elegant alongside her boys:

@Mdebhedinikafly had his munchkin chasing him around the park. Super cute!

@SMLethabo and her little girl were serving pouts all around. The adorable pair definitely had fun on their boat ride:

@TreasureNdlang2 and her kids have a thing for the outdoors. The proud mama took her kids to see a stunning waterfall.

In more news about parents and their kids, Briefly News previously reported that a local mom and daughter duo have got Mzansi talking after sharing their elaborate dance moves. The happy pair took to filming their antics and certainly had many South Africans wishing for a little munchkin of their own to fool around with.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the infatuating clip.

"This is cute," he captioned the post along with a fire emoji.

In the adorable clip, it's clear that baba is following her mommy's lead. The precious little girl impressively copies every move her mom makes.

Local social media users certainly enjoyed the little performance and took to the comments section to compliment the pair. Others were left wishing for a baby of their own and shared the hilarious extents they would go to have one.

Check out some of the comments below:

@De_RealKatlego said:

"She nearly fell when attempting Tobetsa."

@Buhle_4 said:

"I need a daughter, soon!!!!!!!!"

@MalcolmManqoba said:

"Nice. Bese bayasiphikisa when we say kids are a reflection of their surroundings."

@JMatowane said:

"I’m definitely putting a baby inside someone’s daughter this year."

@Twiggli said:

"These mini-humans are so cute maan yeses."

@nattyzoe said:

"Lovely, I wish all moms could have this kind of bond with the young ones."

