Robert Lewandowski has reportedly told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club for new exploits with other European clubs

The 32-year-old has seven Bundesliga titles with the Bavarians as well as the coveted Champions League

The Poland international has two years on his current deal at the Allianz Arena has been linked with top teams in Europe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich he wants a new challenge after his successful spell with the Bundesliga club, Sky Sports, Goal.

The 32-year-old joined the Bavarians from Dortmund back in 2014 and has won many trophies including the Champions League title in 2020.

It is understood that the Polan striker who will turn 33 on Saturday, August 20, 2020, wants to join another top club before he clocks 35.

Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club for a new challenge. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: UGC

However, Bayern have been holding on to last season's European Golden Boot winner who has been linked to Man United in the past month.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On the other hand, Lewandoski has grown increasingly more frustrated at the Allianz Arena but is unlikely to do anything that will tarnish his image with the club.

The Poland captain scored a record-breaking 56 goals for club and country last season and has three strikes under his belt in the new Bundesliga season in two matches.

He scored in Bayern's Super Cup win over his former club Dortmund to add to his silverware achieved with Bayern.

Lukaku joins Chelsea

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Romelu Lukaku hit Chelsea's training ground at Cobhams for his much-anticipated debut against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Blues for a record-breaking £97.5million from Inter Milan this summer and all is now set for the Belgian to get into the thick of things.

And the Belgium international has declared that he is ready to do battle against their London rivals Arsenal who lost to Brentford on their opening day fixture.

Varane makes move to United

Briefly News also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has described Raphael Varane's Manchester United unveiling at Old Trafford as grand.

Despite sealing a deal to sign Varane from Real Madrid days ago, United delayed the official unveiling of the Frenchman under unclear circumstances.

However, the Manchester club made the most of the delay as they presented the new signings to thousands of fans at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

The Red Devils confirmed the capture of the World Cup-winning defender shortly before their Premier League curtain-raiser against Leeds.

Source: Briefly.co.za