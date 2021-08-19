Man Claps Back at Annoying ‘Karen’, SA Digs the Way He Speaks: “English Bundles”

A video of a local man checking a super intrusive 'Karen' has the internet buzzing

Apparently, the homeowners were making far too much noise and the old lady had simply had enough

Mzansi took to the comments section and many commended the young man for staying calm and speaking with such eloquence

A video clip of an eloquent young man checking an intrusive elderly woman has social media users buzzing. It seems the local 'Karen' had it up to here with the young adults, confronting the baffled tenants right at their doorstep.

South Africans, however, are super proud of the fella who kept his cool and utilised all his "English data bundles" to seriously check the infuriated old lady.

This video clip shows a local man who clapped back at one woman who people are describing as a 'Karen'. Images: @Rendi_Praise/Twitter

Heading online, @Rendi_Praise shared the nail-biting clip.

"Bathi Babra had no comeback, she met her match... Gentleman handled it like a pro," she captioned the post.

According to "Barbara", the young people had caused her sleepless nights with all their noise and she had had enough. The tenants, however, feel Barbara had been harassing them for absolutely no reason despite their walking on eggshells in the apartment just to keep from making any sound.

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the clip. While many commended the eloquent Zulu man for his command of the English language, others felt sorry for Barbs and all the noise she had to put up with.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@ShadyDuki said:

"This one would need proper English data. I would've lost this battle...vthis dude was seamless...vso smooth... dammit... even the white lady is speechless..."

@zakesHuma said:

"Heban!! This guy is arguing in English and he's not even stuttering."

@simon_ironman said:

"Nkosiyam I need that English for a job interview."

@LazBooy said:

"I kinda feel for Barbra. I am currently experiencing the same situation. And the last time I tried dealing with it I was told, not so eloquently, to F off while they are breeding elephants. The top floor noise is something those who live on that floor will never understand."

@mgxekwa said:

"Guys stop pomping and causing noise for your neighbours late at night when living in high-density spaces. We only see a one-sided story here."

@doyce_louw said:

"Lol... yeses, still wondering how he kept it so calm and respectful for so long."

Creepy landlord literally caught sniffing through his tenant's home, SA reacts

In more news about unwanted home visitors, Briefly News previously reported that an American woman, Tyisha Macleod has left social media users in shock after sharing footage of her landlord suspiciously snooping through her apartment. The young woman was away for a few days and had installed the security cameras as a precaution.

However, Macleod was startled to find out the intruder had actually been her landlord.

In the clip, the elderly man is seen entering her bedroom before sniffing her pillow and searching through her bedding. The landlord then rushes out as a friend of Macleod's enters the apartment.

"Let’s just say, I’ll be moving and getting out of my lease! Like for part 2! #creepy #landlordsfromhell #pt1 #foryoupage #canada," she captioned the upsetting post.

Social media users were certainly creeped-out by the old man and his clear lack of boundaries. Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@bratycasper said

"I had a sick landlord like that before, thank god I don’t no more!"

@lisabakercomedy said:

"He can be charged for this. And you have the receipts right here."

@madsen94 said:

"Guess you burned your bed sheets and pillow cases?"

@kizzymorgan6 said:

"HELL NOOOO, he is pure SICK, that means HE IS Really Watching You & He better come up in that house 1 night when u sleep, NOT OKAY."

@manibonitaa said:

"Naaaw he’s obsessed with you smelling your stuff you should be super aware and probably move by any means necessary."

